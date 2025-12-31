Absorbent Glass Mat Battery Market: Dominance of 12V and Above Segments

The global absorbent glass mat battery market was valued at USD 12.20 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 16.75 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.49% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for energy-efficient, maintenance-free batteries across a wide range of applications, including automotive, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, industrial equipment, and renewable energy storage.

AGM batteries are increasingly preferred due to their high durability, spill-proof construction, low maintenance requirements, and superior deep-cycle performance, making them ideal for industries that prioritize reliability, safety, and sustainability. Their ability to operate efficiently in demanding environments further supports widespread adoption.

The automotive sector remains a major contributor to market expansion, supported by the growing implementation of start-stop systems and the increasing penetration of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), which rely on AGM batteries to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. In addition, the expanding integration of renewable energy systems has intensified the need for reliable energy storage solutions, further driving AGM battery demand. Sectors such as telecommunications and data centers are also adopting AGM batteries for UPS applications due to their consistent performance and operational reliability.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of over 54.0% in 2024.

By type, the stationary segment dominated the market, holding a share of over 59.0% in 2024.

By end-use, the OEM segment emerged as the largest application, capturing over 60.0% of the market share in 2024.

By application, the automotive segment led the market with over 60.0% share in 2024.

By voltage, the 12-volt & above segment dominated, accounting for over 55.0% of the market share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 12.20 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 16.75 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.49%

Largest Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the AGM battery market is evolving rapidly, supported by increasing demand from automotive, energy storage, and industrial sectors. The market comprises established battery manufacturers as well as emerging players, all seeking to benefit from the accelerating shift toward electric mobility and renewable energy solutions.

Competition is further intensified by government incentives promoting clean energy adoption, the need for enhanced battery performance, and efforts to strengthen domestic supply chains. While Asia Pacific dominates global AGM battery production, North America and Europe are focusing on expanding local manufacturing capabilities to reduce reliance on imports. Pricing pressures, patent-related challenges, and strategic collaborations with automakers and energy providers continue to shape market dynamics.

November 2024: Exide Technologies, a leading provider of automotive and industrial battery solutions, expanded its Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) portfolio in Europe by introducing new products, increasing coverage by nearly one million vehicles. The launch of AGM EK454 and EK457 (45Ah/380A, size B24) enables aftermarket professionals to offer high-quality, durable battery solutions. Designed with standard and thin taper terminals in compliance with European Norm (EN) and Japanese Industrial Standard (JIS), these products ensure broader vehicle compatibility and enhanced aftermarket flexibility.

Prominent Companies

Exide Technologies

Clarios

Power Sonic Corporation

EnerSys

East Penn Manufacturing Company

C&D Technologies

Fullriver Battery

Universal Power Group

BOSCH

LEOCH

Conclusion

The absorbent glass mat battery market is expected to witness steady growth through 2030, supported by rising automotive electrification, increasing deployment of renewable energy systems, and expanding demand for reliable backup power solutions. Continued innovation, strategic partnerships, and supportive regulatory frameworks will remain critical in shaping the future trajectory of the AGM battery market.