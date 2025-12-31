Automotive Image Sensors Market: 2030 Size and Share Forecasts by Region

The global automotive image sensors market was valued at USD 3.02 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.15 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% from 2023 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by rising consumer demand for enhanced vehicle safety features, prompting automakers to integrate an increasing number of image sensors into modern vehicles.

Image sensors play a critical role in supporting advanced vehicle functionalities such as blind-spot monitoring, parking assistance, pedestrian detection, and collision avoidance systems. The growing adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and the progression toward semi-autonomous and autonomous driving technologies are expected to further fuel demand for automotive image sensors throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest revenue share of over 53.0% in 2022.

By technology, the CMOS image sensor segment dominated the market, capturing over 79% of total revenue in 2022.

By vehicle type, passenger vehicles represented the largest market segment, accounting for over 69.0% of the market share in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 3.02 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7.15 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 11.6%

Largest Market (2022): Asia Pacific

Fastest Growing Market: Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

The automotive image sensors market is highly competitive, with the presence of numerous global and regional players. Leading companies are actively pursuing strategic partnerships, product innovations, geographic expansions, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

For instance, in May 2023, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (onsemi)—a key player in intelligent power and sensing technologies—introduced the Hyperlux family of automotive image sensors. Featuring a 2.1 µm pixel size, industry-leading 150 dB ultra-high dynamic range (HDR), and advanced LED Flicker Mitigation (LFM) capable of operating across the full automotive temperature range, the Hyperlux platform is designed to support next-generation ADAS applications. Such advancements are expected to significantly contribute to market growth over the forecast period.

Prominent Companies

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Continental AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (onsemi)

DENSO Corporation

OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

Sharp Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Gentex Corporation

Conclusion

The automotive image sensors market is poised for strong growth through 2030, driven by increasing vehicle safety regulations, rising consumer expectations for advanced safety features, and rapid advancements in imaging technologies. Continued innovation, strategic collaborations, and expanding ADAS adoption will remain key factors shaping the future of the market.