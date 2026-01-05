Westside Grounds Showcases the Value of Professional Hardscaping for Denver Metro Homes and Businesses

LAKEWOOD, CO, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — As property owners across the Denver metro area continue to invest in outdoor living and functional landscape design, Westside Grounds is highlighting the growing role of professional hardscaping services in creating durable, attractive, and low-maintenance outdoor environments. Known for comprehensive residential and commercial grounds services, Westside Grounds brings craftsmanship, planning, and long-term performance to every hardscaping project they complete.

Hardscaping plays a critical role in both the appearance and usability of outdoor spaces. Elements such as patios, walkways, retaining walls, stone features, and integrated seating areas help define landscapes while also improving drainage, accessibility, and property value. When installed correctly, these features can withstand Colorado’s changing seasons while reducing ongoing maintenance demands.

“Hardscaping isn’t just about aesthetics,” said Joe Campbell, owner of Westside Grounds. “It’s about creating outdoor spaces that are functional, safe, and built to last. Our team focuses on thoughtful design and quality installation so clients can enjoy their landscapes for years without constant upkeep.”

Westside Grounds works closely with homeowners, property managers, and commercial clients to design and install hardscaping that complements existing landscapes and structures. Each project begins with careful planning, taking into account grading, soil conditions, water flow, and how the space will be used day to day. This attention to detail helps prevent common issues such as shifting pavers, pooling water, or structural failure over time.

In addition to hardscaping, Westside Grounds offers a full range of professional lawn and landscape services designed to support healthy, attractive properties year-round. Services include routine mowing, fertilization, weed control, sprinkler repair, aeration, sod installation, seasonal cleanups, and other essential lawn care practices. The company also designs and installs outdoor kitchens and other custom hardscape features—ideal for property owners looking to enhance both the beauty and functionality of their outdoor living spaces. From custom patios and walkways to fully equipped backyard kitchens, the team brings craftsmanship and design expertise to every project. Each service is tailored to the unique demands of Colorado’s climate, where fluctuating temperatures and semi-arid conditions require specialized landscape care.

In the Denver metro area, where weather extremes can quickly expose poor workmanship, professional installation is essential. Westside Grounds applies proven construction methods and high-quality materials to ensure patios, walkways, and retaining features remain stable through freeze-thaw cycles and heavy use. Their experience in both residential and commercial environments allows them to tailor solutions to everything from private backyards to multi-property commercial sites.

Hardscaping services also integrate seamlessly with Westside Grounds’ broader landscape offerings. Clients often combine hardscape installation with lawn maintenance, irrigation improvements, snow removal planning, or landscape renovations to create a cohesive, year-round property solution. This full-service approach simplifies project management while delivering consistent results across every aspect of the grounds.

Commercial clients benefit from hardscaping that improves safety, accessibility, and curb appeal. Well-designed walkways, entry features, and gathering areas enhance tenant experience while reducing liability risks associated with uneven surfaces or drainage problems. For residential clients, hardscaping transforms outdoor areas into extensions of the home, ideal for entertaining, relaxing, or increasing resale value.

Westside Grounds proudly serves Lakewood and surrounding Denver-area communities. Property owners can find Westside Grounds on Google Maps.