Choice Carpets Brings Trusted Carpet Solutions to Maidstone & Tunbridge Wells Homes

Kent, UK, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — Choice Carpets, a long-established local business, is proud to offer homeowners across Kent a seamless, professional flooring experience with its trusted services for Carpets Maidstone and Carpets Tunbridge Wells. With a history dating back to 1979, the company continues to serve local families with value, reliability, and expert advice.

Serving Kent Since 1979 with Quality, Value, and Expertise

A Legacy of Local Excellence

Choice Carpets is a family-run company with more than four decades of experience helping customers choose and install the perfect flooring. Operating from showrooms in both Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells, the business is built on trust, personalised service, and a deep understanding of Kent households.

Products for Every Budget

With an extensive range of carpets, hard flooring, curtains, and blinds, Choice Carpets offers options for every style and price point. Customers receive guidance from knowledgeable staff who help match flooring to both lifestyle and home aesthetics.

“Shop at Home” – A Hassle-Free Way to Choose Carpets

We Come to You

Choice Carpets offers a completely free and no-obligation Shop at Home service. A fully stocked mobile van brings carpet, blind, curtain, and flooring samples directly to your home, allowing you to see how each option works with your space and lighting.

Personalised Consultation in Your Living Room

An experienced team member, who also fits products, provides honest advice tailored to your home and budget. This convenient service removes the guesswork and simplifies the decision-making process.

Complete Carpet Supply and Fitting – All Under One Roof

All-Inclusive Pricing, No Surprises

Choice Carpets manages everything from measuring and planning to fitting and finishing. The price quoted covers all aspects, including moving furniture, removing old carpet, trimming doors, and vacuuming the finished room.

Full-Service Carpet Experience

By handling every step in-house, the company ensures a smooth and stress-free experience. Customers can relax while everything is taken care of efficiently and professionally.

Skilled In-House Fitting Teams You Can Trust

Trained, Reliable Professionals

Unlike businesses that rely on sub-contractors, Choice Carpets employs its own team of experienced fitters. Each fitter is fully trained and represents the company’s high standards.

Recognisable and Professional

Arriving in branded vans and uniforms, the team ensures peace of mind for homeowners. Many staff members have remained with the company for over a decade, a testament to its positive work culture.

Supporting Local – Why Kent Homeowners Choose Choice Carpets

Investing in the Kent Community

Choosing a local company helps sustain the regional economy and provides local jobs. With a reputation built over decades, Choice Carpets is committed to putting customer satisfaction and community at the forefront.

Trusted Name in Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells

Whether you’re searching for carpets Maidstone or carpets Tunbridge Wells, the company’s reputation for consistent quality and service makes them a first choice for flooring across Kent.

Visit Choice Carpets in Maidstone or Tunbridge Wells

Two Convenient Showrooms in Kent

With physical locations in Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells, customers can browse in person or schedule a home visit for complete convenience.

Ready to Help – Wherever You Are

To book your free home consultation, call 01622 686 818 today. Whether you need expert guidance or just want to explore your options, the friendly team at Choice Carpets is ready to help.