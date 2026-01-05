Ecodeck Grids Ltd Launches Durable and Eco-Friendly Ground Reinforcement Solutions Across the UK

Nottinghamshire, UK, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — Ecodeck Grids Ltd, a UK-based manufacturer of ground reinforcement systems, is proud to announce its comprehensive range of grass grid and gravel grids designed for both domestic and commercial use. Manufactured in-house in Nottinghamshire from 100% recycled plastic, these innovative products offer sustainable surface solutions that meet modern environmental standards.

Sustainable Ground Reinforcement from the Heart of Nottinghamshire

Ecodeck Grids Ltd specialises in the design and production of high-strength, permeable ground grid systems made entirely from recycled plastics. With a strong commitment to sustainability and long-lasting performance, the company supports eco-conscious landscaping, construction, and surface reinforcement projects throughout the UK.

Product Range Designed for Every Application

Ecodeck’s range includes four models of grass grid and gravel grids, each engineered for specific applications and load requirements.

Ecodeck 40mm Grid – The Go-To for Gardens and Light Domestic Use

Ideal for residential projects, the 40mm grid provides dependable stability for gardens, pathways, landscaping features, and small driveways. It’s also suitable for bases beneath sheds, greenhouses, and decking areas.

Ecodeck 50mm Grid – Perfect for Driveways and Access Roads

This model offers excellent strength for both domestic and commercial settings. It can comfortably handle regular use by cars, vans, and 4x4s, making it suitable for driveways, access roads, and overflow car parks.

Ecodeck 50mm Ultra Duty – Engineered for Industrial Environments

Developed for sites with frequent heavy-duty traffic, this ultra-strong grid supports plant machinery, emergency service vehicles, and agricultural equipment. It’s a reliable choice for construction sites and farming access routes.

Ecodeck 75mm Truck Grade – Built for Extreme Loads

Capable of supporting vehicles up to 44 tonnes, the 75mm Truck Grade grid is designed for high-impact industrial use. It is ideal for areas with repeated HGV traffic, including lorry routes and haul roads.

Built to Last – Year-Round Weather and Load Performance

All grid systems from Ecodeck Grids Ltd comply with British Standards and ISO 9001 certification. Each grid is tested for heat, freeze, and UV resistance, ensuring durability in all UK weather conditions. Their structural design distributes weight evenly, preventing ground damage and rutting even under repeated use.

Sustainable and Smart Design for Modern Environments

Ecodeck’s grass grid and gravel grids are fully permeable, supporting Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS) and the Flood & Water Management Act 2010. Their open-cell structure allows water to drain directly into the soil, reducing runoff, pooling, and erosion.

As an added benefit, gravel grids prevent the movement of gravel and aggregate, maintaining an even surface and eliminating the need for frequent maintenance. Whether used in a garden path or a lorry access lane, these grids combine practicality with environmental responsibility.

Ecodeck Grids – Your Ground Stability Partner

For homeowners, landscapers, builders, or commercial developers looking for a dependable, green solution, Ecodeck Grids Ltd offers expert guidance and a trusted product range. Based in Nottinghamshire and proudly manufacturing in the UK, the team is ready to support projects of all sizes.

For enquiries, contact Ecodeck Grids Ltd at 01773 875255.

Explore eco-friendly ground solutions with Ecodeck’s durable grass grid systems and heavy-duty gravel grids, expertly engineered for long-lasting performance and reliable surface stability across a wide range of applications.