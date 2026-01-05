WLS Expands Multi-Site Access Control Capabilities to Meet Growing Demand from National Organisations

LONDON, UK, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — WLS, a leading fire and security systems specialist with more than 40 years of experience, today highlighted its specialist capabilities in delivering integrated multi-site access control systems for organisations operating across multiple locations throughout the UK.

As businesses increasingly require consistent security standards across their entire property portfolios, WLS has developed comprehensive solutions that enable centralised management and monitoring of access control systems spanning dozens or even hundreds of sites. The company’s expertise addresses the complex challenges faced by retail chains, corporate estates, educational institutions, healthcare facilities and logistics operators requiring unified security oversight.

WLS designs and implements scalable access control platforms that integrate seamlessly across multiple premises whilst maintaining site-specific configuration flexibility. These systems provide real-time monitoring, centralised user management, and comprehensive reporting capabilities from a single dashboard, regardless of geographic distribution.

The company’s multi-site solutions combine physical security hardware with advanced cloud-based management platforms, enabling security teams to control access permissions, monitor entry events, and respond to incidents across their entire estate instantly. Integration with CCTV, intruder detection and fire alarm systems creates a cohesive security ecosystem that can be managed efficiently from any location.

“Multi-site organisations face unique security challenges that require both technical sophistication and practical understanding of operational needs,” said Jeremy Ewen, Managing Director of WLS. “Our solutions eliminate the complexity of managing disparate systems across different locations, providing complete visibility and control from a single platform. Whether it’s 5 sites or 500, we deliver consistency, compliance and peace of mind.”

WLS’s multi-site implementations are underpinned by rigorous project management, with dedicated teams coordinating installations to minimise disruption across all locations. The company’s long-term partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Genetec, Gallagher and Paxton ensure compatibility, scalability and future-proofing for growing organisations.

Each multi-site deployment includes comprehensive staff training, detailed documentation, and ongoing maintenance support, ensuring seamless operation across the entire estate. WLS’s fully NSI Gold accredited status and ISO certifications provide assurance that all installations meet the highest industry standards.

