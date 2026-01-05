Mumbai, India, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — Welcome to House of Stars, a trusted artist management company in Mumbai connecting brands, wedding planners, corporates and private clients with top-tier talent across film, music, sports and digital media. Whether you need a celebrity endorsement, a headline concert, a curated appearance, or a performance for an intimate celebration — we create seamless, high-impact experiences that amplify your brand and engage your audience.

Whether you’re planning a corporate event, private celebration, product launch, or charity fundraiser, we make it easy to bring star power to your occasion. Our mission is simple: to elevate your event with the charisma, reach, and credibility that only top-tier talent can provide. Whether you’re looking for a Bollywood star, a popular musician, a social media influencer, or a sports icon, House of Stars is the artist management company you can rely on to deliver results.