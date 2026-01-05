KBK Multi-Speciality Hospitals Launch Awareness Initiative on Foot Injuries and Gangrene Risks

Hyderabad, India, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — KBK Multi-Speciality Hospitals has announced a new health awareness initiative aimed at educating the public on how minor foot injuries, if neglected, can lead to serious complications such as gangrene. As part of this initiative, the hospital is actively participating in community outreach programs and patient education campaigns to promote early foot care and timely medical attention.

Foot injuries are often underestimated, especially when they appear small or painless. Medical experts at KBK Hospitals highlight that cuts, blisters, or minor wounds on the foot can become dangerous if not treated properly. This risk is significantly higher among individuals with diabetes, poor blood circulation, or weakened immunity, where healing is slower and infections can spread more easily.

Raising Awareness Through Community Health Programs

As part of this awareness drive, KBK Multi-Speciality Hospitals is conducting educational sessions and health consultations focused on foot injury care and infection prevention. These programs aim to help people understand what happens after a foot injury and why early care is essential.

According to specialists at KBK Hospitals, the body naturally tries to heal an injury through increased blood flow and tissue repair. Mild swelling and redness are common during this process. However, when wounds are left unclean or untreated, bacteria can enter and cause infection. Factors such as tight footwear, walking barefoot, or repeated pressure on the injured area can further slow healing and increase the risk of complications.

How Foot Injuries Can Progress to Gangrene

Doctors involved in the initiative explain that if an infection worsens and affects blood circulation, the injured tissue may not receive enough oxygen and nutrients. Over time, this can cause tissue death, leading to gangrene. Early signs may include skin color changes, numbness, foul odor, or increasing pain. Without timely care, gangrene can spread quickly and become life-threatening.

Through this campaign, KBK Hospitals aims to emphasize that gangrene is preventable in many cases with early diagnosis and proper wound care.

Preventive Care as a Key Message

A major focus of the initiative is prevention. Medical teams are educating patients on simple yet effective foot care practices, such as daily foot inspection, keeping wounds clean and dry, wearing proper footwear, and avoiding walking barefoot. Diabetic patients are also advised to maintain good blood sugar control, as it plays a vital role in wound healing.

Hospital representatives stress that seeking medical attention when a wound does not heal within a few days can prevent severe outcomes and long-term complications.

Commitment to Community Health

By launching this awareness initiative, KBK Multi-Speciality Hospitals continues to strengthen its commitment to preventive healthcare and patient education. The hospital believes that informed patients are better equipped to protect their health and avoid serious conditions like gangrene.

This milestone initiative reflects KBK Hospitals’ ongoing efforts to not only treat complex conditions but also to reduce their occurrence through education and early intervention. As the program expands, the hospital plans to reach more communities and reinforce the importance of timely foot care for long-term health and mobility.