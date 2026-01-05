Complete Guide to Windows Server 2022 RDS Licensing: User CALs vs Device CALs Explained

London, UK, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — Licensing Windows Server 2022 correctly is just as important as sizing your hardware. If you plan to deliver remote desktops, published applications, or shared sessions, you must understand how Remote Desktop Services (RDS) CALs and standard CALs work together. A clear licensing plan protects your budget, keeps you compliant, and gives users a smooth experience.

Many teams focus on server editions and forget the access layer. However, every user or device that connects to your Windows Server environment needs the right type of CAL. This is even more important when you run RDS, because RDS sessions require an extra CAL on top of the normal Windows Server CAL. Choosing between user and device models will affect ongoing costs and administration.

Below, we look at User CALs, Device CALs, and RDS specific CALs for Windows Server 2022. You will see when each model fits best and how to design a simple, scalable licensing strategy.

Core concepts: Windows Server 2022 CALs and RDS CALs

Every Windows Server deployment needs Client Access Licenses, also known as CALs. These are separate from the server license. A normal Windows Server CAL gives permission to access general services, such as file shares or domain services.

Remote Desktop Services introduces another layer. When users open a full desktop session or a remote app through RDS, they also need an RDS CAL. This can be a User CAL or a Device CAL. Your choice depends on how people work and how many devices you use.

The key idea is simple. A standard Windows Server CAL covers basic access. An RDS CAL covers interactive remote sessions. You must plan for both.

Understanding windows server 2022 device cals

The windows server 2022 device cals model licenses each physical device that connects to the server. Any user who signs in from that device is covered. This suits environments where several people share a small pool of workstations or terminals.

Shared computers in a warehouse, call center, or classroom offer classic examples. Staff may work in shifts and use the same PCs throughout the day. Licensing the devices instead of every user can reduce cost and make the model easier to track.

When you choose windows server 2022 device cals, you focus on counting machines rather than people. This works best when the device count is lower than, or similar to, the user count. It also helps when employees rarely connect from personal devices or from home.

Device CALs still require good record keeping. You should maintain a list of licensed endpoints and review it during hardware refresh cycles. When you retire a device, you can reassign its license to a replacement, subject to Microsoft rules.

What are windows server 2022 rds user cals?

Remote Desktop Services has its own User CAL option. The windows server 2022 rds user cals model licenses each named user who starts an RDS session. That person can connect from many devices, including laptops, thin clients, and home PCs.

This model fits modern, flexible workplaces. Staff may work from the office, from home, or while traveling. They might use several devices in one day. With windows server 2022 rds user cals, you license the person once and stop counting devices.

User based RDS CALs are ideal when your user count is stable and known. They also suit knowledge workers who often need access away from the office. If an employee uses multiple devices, a User CAL almost always makes more sense than several Device CALs.

To stay compliant, you should keep a list of named users who hold RDS User CALs. Regular reviews will help you reclaim licenses when people leave and assign them to new staff.

When to choose windows server 2022 rds device cals

In some environments, a device based RDS model is a better fit. The windows server 2022 rds device cals option licenses each endpoint that starts an RDS session. Any number of users can share that device, as long as they connect from the same machine.

This model works well in kiosk style or shift based workplaces. Examples include manufacturing floors, hospital stations, reception desks, and training rooms. In these scenarios, several people use a small set of computers over the day. Licensing each device with windows server 2022 rds device cals can reduce total cost.

Device based RDS CALs also simplify licensing when you control all hardware centrally. You track a fixed set of terminals rather than many changing user accounts. This can be helpful in tightly managed environments with low staff turnover but high shared usage.

Comparing RDS User CALs and RDS Device CALs

Choosing between User and Device CALs comes down to usage patterns. If most people have several devices and work from multiple locations, RDS User CALs usually win. If many people share a few fixed devices, RDS Device CALs are often cheaper.

You can even mix models in the same deployment. Some staff may hold windows server 2022 rds user cals. Others may rely on shared machines covered by windows server 2022 rds device cals. The key is to avoid double licensing the same users or devices.

Remember that RDS CALs always sit on top of standard Windows Server CALs. A device covered by windows server 2022 device cals still needs an RDS CAL if you use Remote Desktop Services. Plan your budget with both layers in mind.

Designing a licensing strategy with windows server 2022 device cals

Standard Device CALs remain a strong choice for many organizations. When you use windows server 2022 device cals together with the right mix of RDS CALs, you gain a clear structure.

You might license desktop PCs in the office with Device CALs and RDS Device CALs. At the same time, you could assign RDS User CALs to a small group of roaming managers or remote workers. This mixed approach reflects real behavior rather than forcing one pattern on everyone.

The goal is to align licenses with how people actually connect. Devices that never leave the building are easy to track. Users who travel and use many devices are better served by a user based model.

Best practices for Windows Server 2022 CAL and RDS CAL management

Good licensing starts with good data. Begin with an inventory of users, devices, and connection types. Identify shared machines, personal laptops, home devices, and remote access routes. This map will show whether User or Device CALs fit each group.

Next, choose a primary model for each workload. Use windows server 2022 device cals for fixed office devices when sharing is high. Use windows server 2022 rds user cals for flexible, mobile staff who use several devices. Reserve windows server 2022 rds device cals for shared terminals and shift based pools.

Finally, review your plan regularly. New projects, remote work changes, and hardware refresh cycles can all shift the balance. A twice yearly check helps you adjust CAL counts, retire unused licenses, and stay compliant.

Building a flexible, compliant RDS environment on Windows Server 2022

Windows Server 2022 offers a powerful platform for secure remote access and centralised application delivery. To unlock that power, you must license access correctly. By understanding the roles of RDS User CALs, RDS Device CALs, and standard Device CALs, you can design a model that reflects real use, controls cost, and passes audits with confidence.

A thoughtful mix of windows server 2022 rds user cals, windows server 2022 rds device cals, and windows server 2022 device cals gives you that flexibility. With clear records and regular reviews, your licensing strategy will support your business as it grows and your remote access needs evolve.

