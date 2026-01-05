London, UK, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — Bloom and Bud is happy to present one of their products, namely, Insecticidal Soap Spray, which is a 100 percent natural, ready-to-use pest control measure that is designed to kill the common bodies of insects without making plants irritated and unhealthy due to chemicals. The formula is quick acting and can be left without leaving any residue and hence can be used by gardeners as an alternative to the damaging pesticides.

Bloom and Bud Insecticidal Soap Spray is a unique product designed to fight against the aphids, spider mites, mealybugs, whiteflies, and other harmful insects that destroy ornamental and edible plants. The soap kills insects by contact and is harmless to plants when used as directed by disrupting the pest cell membrane, resulting in rapid dehydration and killing insects—that is, within hours, instead of the plants.

Suited to houseplants, greenhouses, patios, and gardens, this is a multipurpose insecticidal soap that can be used both outdoors and indoors. Its non-toxic, biodegradable formula is an eco-friendly option, as it is not harmful to the environment, as it does not affect the natural insects like bees and ladybugs, but only those that are unwanted.

The product has the advantage of ease of use. Since there is no need to mix the solution, gardeners can just shake and spray the solution onto leaves and stems to cover both the upper and lower sides of the foliage. Weekly application is advisable as a preventive measure with treatment of active infestation after every two to three days. The formula is residue-free, which makes plants clean and free to breathe in order to grow.

In addition to adult insects, the spray targets insect eggs and larval insects on both the leaves and soil and disrupts the pest life cycle, thus stopping reinfestation. Such an integrated safeguard enables the gardener to have pest-free vegetation without having to be on constant plant care or in contact with chemicals.

Call to Action (CTA):

Find out about Bloom and Bud Insecticidal Soap Spray and get knowledge of intelligent, non-hazardous solutions for pests by going to:

https://bloomandbud.co.uk/products/insecticidal-soap-for-plants

About Bloom & Bud:

Bloom & Bud will be committed to promoting healthy gardens and sustainable gardens through sustainable garden care solutions, which will be natural and effective. It is just a natural combination of science-supported formulas and environmentally friendly values that allow Bloom & Bud to plant and cultivate with confidence.

Media Contact:

📍 United Kindom

🌐 https://bloomandbud.co.uk/