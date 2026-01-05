MTF Testing and MTF Measurement Solutions from Image Science Ltd

Oxfordshire, UK, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — Image Science Ltd is a specialist provider of optical test equipment and services based in Oxfordshire. Established in 1991, the company is now in its 27th year of business. It has built a strong reputation for technical expertise and precision in optical performance assessment. The company focuses exclusively on solutions that support accurate and repeatable optical evaluation.

Image Science Ltd offers advanced systems for MTF Testing and MTF Measurement. These systems support engineers, researchers, and production teams who require dependable data. The company operates with a clear goal to support lens quality assurance across development and manufacturing environments.

The Role of MTF Testing in Optical Performance

MTF Testing plays a vital role in understanding how an optical system performs in real conditions. It measures how well contrast transfers from object to image. This directly reflects sharpness and resolution. Engineers rely on this data to validate design intent and production quality.

MTF Measurement helps identify performance limits that may not appear in design simulations. It supports informed decisions during development and ensures consistency during production testing. This makes it essential for any system that forms an image.

Advanced MTF Measurement Capabilities

Image Science Ltd provides state-of-the-art benches designed for fast and accurate MTF Measurement. These benches deliver repeatable results while meeting recognised industry standards. Each system supports controlled testing conditions to ensure confidence in the data produced.

Additional Optical Parameters Assessed

Beyond MTF Testing, the equipment can measure a wide range of optical parameters. These include PTF and LSF for spatial response evaluation. EFL and FFL measurements confirm focal accuracy. Field of View, distortion, and field curvature are also assessed. Relative and absolute transmission measurements complete the performance picture.

Benches for Research, Development, and Production

The testing benches are suitable for both research and development work and production testing. In development environments, they support design optimisation and prototype evaluation. In production, they enable consistent quality control with reliable throughput.

Each bench can be adapted to individual requirements. If a system forms an image, it can be assessed. This flexibility allows testing of standard lenses and more complex optical assemblies.

Multi-Spectral Testing Support

Image Science Ltd offers benches with sources and detectors for multiple spectral bands. These include Visible, NIR, SWIR, MWIR, and LWIR. Spectral flexibility ensures accurate testing for different imaging technologies. This capability supports applications with strict wavelength-specific performance requirements.

In-House MTF Testing Services

For customers who prefer not to invest immediately in equipment, Image Science Ltd offers in-house MTF Testing services. These services are ideal for pre-production prototypes and early-stage evaluation. They provide access to expert testing without delay and support confident project decisions.

Experience and Technical Confidence

With decades of experience, Image Science Ltd brings depth of knowledge to every project. Its equipment delivers reliable measurements that support long-term optical quality assurance. The company remains focused on precision, clarity, and practical value.

Specialist Support and Consultation

Image Science Ltd invites organisations to discuss their testing requirements directly with its specialist team. Guidance is available on selecting the most appropriate apparatus for MTF Measurement and related assessments.

Learn more about professional optical evaluation services, precision-driven methodologies, and industry-focused solutions including MTF Testing and advanced MTF Measurement from Image Science Ltd.