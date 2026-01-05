LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Boosting Safety in Indonesia’s Oil Rigs and Refineries

Jakarta, Indonesia, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — As Indonesia continues to expand its oil and gas sector, especially in offshore operations, the country is adopting LED explosion-proof lighting to improve safety standards and energy efficiency. With Indonesia’s extensive offshore oil and gas reserves, ensuring the safety of workers on oil rigs and in refineries is a top priority.

In the past, traditional lighting systems in hazardous areas were prone to overheating, which could ignite flammable gases. However, LED explosion-proof lights provide a safer, more efficient alternative. These lights consume less energy, require less maintenance, and, most importantly, pose a lower risk of causing explosions.

“LED explosion-proof lighting is essential for the safety of our offshore platforms,” said Hendra Wijaya, a safety officer at an oil rig off Indonesia’s coast. “These lights have reduced our energy consumption and maintenance costs, while also making our operations safer.”

As Indonesia's oil and gas sector continues to grow, LED explosion-proof lighting will become increasingly important. The market for LED lighting solutions in Indonesia is expected to grow at a rate of 11% annually over the next five years.