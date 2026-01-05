Discover a World of Limited Edition Art Prints with The Bookroom Art Press

Hove, UK,,, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — The Bookroom Art Press is proud to unveil its latest collection of Limited Edition Art Prints, offering art enthusiasts a rare opportunity to own timeless works rooted in British and transatlantic creativity. Based in Hove, this specialist publisher focuses on heritage-driven art, produced with care, quality, and collector value in mind.

A Curated Collection of Artistic Heritage

At the heart of The Bookroom Art Press is a deep appreciation for legacy. The current range includes vibrant cityscapes by Miroslav Sasek, dreamlike paintings by Aileen Agar, and the lyrical watercolours of Eric Ravilious. A key focus is the work of the Grosvenor School (1925-1940), showcasing the dynamic linocuts of Claude Flight, Sybil Andrews, and Cyril Power. Alongside these sit figures from the Neo-Romantic School, such as Edward Bawden, John and Paul Nash, and Stanley Spencer.

The Bookroom’s commitment also extends to emerging artists whose work aligns with these movements. This blend of historic and contemporary voices keeps the collection fresh, relevant, and rooted in artistic value.

Precision, Permanence, and Printmaking Craft

Each of the Limited Edition Art Prints is created using the giclée process—known for its exceptional colour fidelity and detail. Giclée printing uses pigment-based inks and delivers a richly textured result that closely mirrors the original artwork.

Only conservation-grade materials are used: 310gsm mould-made 100% cotton rag paper and archival pigments that resist fading. Every print is hand-numbered and embossed with the official Bookroom Art Press seal. This careful authentication process not only guarantees origin but also ensures that each print retains its value over time.

Give the Gift of Meaningful Art

Art is a gift with lasting impact. Whether you’re shopping for a seasoned collector or someone decorating a new space, Limited Edition Art Prints are a unique and thoughtful option. The collection includes a variety of themes and styles to suit personal tastes and interior design preferences.

With optional framing and presentation formats, these prints can be customised to fit home, office, or gallery walls, adding visual richness and cultural depth.

Where Art Meets Accessibility

The Bookroom Art Press believes in making high-quality art available to a wide audience. Each print is priced fairly, ensuring access without compromising on production standards. Alongside celebrated works from iconic names, the collection includes new releases from up-and-coming artists working in similar styles and disciplines.

Whether you’re just beginning your art journey or expanding a growing collection, there’s something for every eye and budget.

Visit The Bookroom Art Press in Hove

The Bookroom Art Press welcomes visitors to its gallery in Hove, located in a peaceful cobbled mews just one block from the sea. Here, visitors can explore the collection in person, view sample prints, and discuss framing and customisation options.

For media or customer enquiries, or to book a gallery appointment, please contact:

Phone: 07729771249

Discover beautifully crafted Limited Edition Art Prints inspired by heritage and modern artistry, available exclusively through The Bookroom Art Press.