Digital Map Market Growth in Navigation and Location Services

The global digital map market demonstrated strong growth momentum, with a market value of USD 18.18 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 54.98 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2023 to 2030. This robust growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in mapmaking and surveying, along with the rising utilization of digital maps across a wide range of industry verticals.

The growing penetration of the internet and the surge in connected devices such as smartphones, tablets, and interactive displays have significantly accelerated the adoption of map-based applications. Additionally, the ongoing shift from dedicated personal navigation devices toward smartphone-based and consumer-centric navigation solutions is further strengthening market growth prospects over the forecast period.

The industry is witnessing rapid integration of geomatics systems, including mapping technologies, Global Positioning Systems (GPS), and imagery solutions. Market players are increasingly focused on developing and launching multi-platform applications to enhance usability and coverage. The automotive sector, in particular, has emerged as a key growth contributor due to the increasing deployment of digital maps in self-driving vehicles, logistics management, fleet tracking, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Strategic collaborations, such as the OneMap Alliance formed by HERE Technologies with partners including Increment P (Japan), NavInfo (China), and SK Telecom (South Korea), highlight the growing emphasis on creating unified and globally consistent mapping ecosystems.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Region: North America led the market in 2022, while Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth

Type: GIS segment dominated with approximately 40.0% market share in 2022

Services: Development & integration accounted for over 70.0% of the market share

Application: Routing and navigation segment held more than 50.0% market share in 2022

Market Size and CAGR

2022 Market Size: USD 18.18 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 54.98 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 15.8%

North America: Largest regional market in 2022 (34.0% share)

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 17.0%

Compared to traditional printed maps, digital maps offer higher accuracy, frequent updates, and the flexibility to support user-specific functionalities. They form a critical component of geospatial technologies such as GPS, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), geofencing, and geocoding. Furthermore, advancements in Earth Observation (EO) data collection platforms—including small satellites, drones, and High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS)—have enhanced spatial coverage, data accuracy, and capture capabilities, thereby supporting the evolution of digital mapping solutions.

Despite the growth potential, digital map construction requires substantial investments in sensors, data collection technologies, and infrastructure, which may restrict new entrants in the development segment. However, application providers targeting niche markets and leveraging innovative techniques to enrich existing datasets are expected to gain traction in the coming years.

Market participants are actively pursuing strategic partnerships, product innovation, and technological advancements to strengthen their market presence. For example, in January 2023, HERE introduced UniMap, a highly automated mapping system designed to deliver superior quality, freshness, and coverage. The platform integrates standard definition (SD), ADAS, and high-definition (HD) maps into a single, unified digital representation, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and supporting the overall expansion of the digital map market.

Order a free sample PDF of the Digital Map Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies and Competitive Landscape

Leading companies are engaged across the digital map value chain, including data collection, processing, design, and deployment. Key strategies include collaborations, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and investments in R&D. Prominent players in the global digital map market include:

AutoNavi Holdings Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Maxar Technologies

Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Getmapping PLC

HERE Holding Corporation

Intermap Technologies Corporation

NavInfo Co., Ltd.

TomTom International BV

Zenrin Co., Ltd.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the global digital map market is poised for substantial expansion through 2030, supported by technological innovation, increasing reliance on geospatial intelligence, and strong demand from automotive and consumer-centric applications. While high development costs may limit new entrants, continued advancements in automation, Earth observation platforms, and strategic collaborations are expected to create sustained growth opportunities. As digital mapping becomes integral to smart mobility, navigation, and location-based services, the market is set to remain a critical component of the global digital infrastructure.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.