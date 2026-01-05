Jobvumi Helps Job Seekers Find Ideal Jobs in Hyderabad Faster

Hyderabad, India, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — JobVumi, a fast-growing Indian job platform, announced enhanced access to verified job openings in Hyderabad, aimed at helping candidates find suitable roles faster. The initiative supports both job seekers and employers by simplifying how opportunities are discovered and filled in one of India’s key employment hubs.

The Hyderabad listings include roles across IT, software services, finance, customer support, healthcare, retail, logistics, and entry-level sectors. By focusing on city-specific hiring, the platform reduces search time and improves relevance for candidates actively seeking Jobs in Hyderabad.

A company spokesperson said, “Hyderabad continues to attract strong hiring demand across industries, creating a need for efficient and reliable job discovery.” The spokesperson added that ongoing platform improvements are designed to make local hiring more transparent and accessible.

JobVumi officially launched on August 26, 2025, with a mission to simplify recruitment across India. Since launch, the platform has expanded rapidly by offering a clean user experience, verified employer listings, and role-based job matching that aligns skills with location preferences.

The Hyderabad-focused update highlights JobVumi’s broader strategy to strengthen employment access in major metro cities while maintaining reach in Tier II and Tier III markets. Consistent growth in user registrations reflects rising trust among both candidates and hiring companies.

Job seekers can explore current Jobs in Hyderabad through the dedicated city page at https://jobvumi.com/jobs/jobs-in-hyderabad. Employers seeking skilled talent in the region can also leverage the platform to connect with active, job-ready candidates.

About JobVumi

JobVumi is an India-based job platform built to connect employers and job seekers through simple, location-focused hiring solutions. The platform supports faster recruitment with regularly updated job listings and efficient tools for both candidates and recruiters.

Media Contact

JobVumi

Phone: +91 9777159937

Email: info@jobvumi.com | support@jobvumi.com

Website: https://jobvumi.com/

