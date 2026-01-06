OpenTelemed Announces New Network Partnerships to Connect Practitioners with Underserved Patient Communities

Kalispell, MT, 2026-01-06 — /EPR Network/ — OpenTelemed Services LLC, a leader in comprehensive telehealth solutions, today announced the expansion of its strategic network partnerships aimed directly at bridging the healthcare gap for underserved populations. This initiative reinforces the company’s core mission of leveraging technology to deliver quality medical care regardless of a patient’s geographic location or economic circumstances.

A fundamental challenge in healthcare is ensuring reliable access for vulnerable communities, including rural residents, mobility-limited patients, and those in healthcare deserts. OpenTelemed’s platform is uniquely designed to address this by connecting its nationwide network of licensed medical professionals with patients who need them most.

“True healthcare transformation means reaching everyone,” said the leadership team at OpenTelemed. “Our partnerships are built on a shared vision to dismantle traditional barriers. By aligning with organizations that have deep roots in underserved areas, we can ensure our practitioners are delivering care precisely where it has the greatest impact

Focus on Targeted, High-Impact Communities

The new partnership efforts specifically target:

Rural Communities: Addressing the needs of the 19% of the U.S. population living in rural areas where specialist care is often hours away.

Mobility-Limited Patients: Providing care to homebound individuals and those for whom travel is a significant burden, citing a 73% reduction in patient travel through telehealth access.

Broader Underserved Populations: Expanding reach to communities facing systemic barriers to consistent healthcare.

How the Practitioner-Patient Connection Works

OpenTelemed serves as the essential link between its network of practitioners and partner organizations. The company provides its partners with immediate, on-demand access to a diverse, credentialed pool of telehealth professionals. For practitioners, these partnerships translate into a steady, purposeful stream of patient interactions, allowing them to build a fulfilling practice focused on community health.

Built on a Foundation of Compliance and Support

To facilitate care in these communities, OpenTelemed leverages its established framework:

Regulatory Expertise: Utilizing its experience with federal agencies like the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to navigate programs designed for underserved care.

Comprehensive Platform: Providing practitioners with the full suite of tools needed for effective remote care, including HIPAA-compliant secure video conferencing, encrypted messaging, and integrated EHR platforms.

Clinical & Operational Support: Ensuring quality through its Collaborative Physician Support Network and handling complex billing and administrative services, so practitioners can concentrate on patient care.

OpenTelemed Services LLC is a Montana-based Limited Liability Company headquartered at 1001 S. Main St., STE, Kalispell, MT 59901. Founded in 2019 by medical professionals, the company is dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare delivery by empowering practitioners with compliant telehealth solutions, guaranteed patient access, and end-to-end business support. The company reports serving a network of over 12 million underserved patients through its initiatives.

Media Contact:

OpenTelemed Services LLC

info@opentelemed.com

(833) 948-2009

www.opentelemed.services