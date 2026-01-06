Acne Drugs Market: Retail Pharmacies Maintain High Revenue Share

The global acne drugs market was valued at USD 9.22 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 13.13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of acne, lifestyle changes, rising skin health awareness, and growing cosmetic concerns globally.

Acne is a chronic dermatological condition triggered by hormonal fluctuations, unhealthy lifestyle patterns, and dietary factors. According to a National Library of Medicine report (June 2021), acne affects approximately 9.4% of the global population, making it the eighth most prevalent disease worldwide. The high incidence of acne cases is driving demand for both prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) acne drugs.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global market in 2023 with a revenue share of over 39.4%.

The U.S. acne drugs market accounted for 35.9% of the global market in 2023.

By acne type, inflammatory acne led the market with a share of 65.4% in 2023.

By therapeutic class, over-the-counter (OTC) drugs held the largest share at 35.9% in 2023.

By mode of administration, topical treatments dominated, accounting for 47.5% of the market.

By distribution channel, retail pharmacies were the leading segment with a 37.5% share.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 9.22 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 13.13 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 5.2%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Competitive Landscape

The acne drugs market is highly competitive, with leading companies focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, collaborations, and global expansion to strengthen their market presence.

GALDERMA is a dermatology-focused company offering a wide range of therapeutic skin products for acne, psoriasis, and skin cancer. The company develops, manufactures, and markets dermatological solutions, including flagship skincare brands and prescription drugs.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops and markets a portfolio of dermatology and neurology products. Its dermatology portfolio addresses conditions such as acne, actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, and psoriasis, among others.

Other key strategies adopted by market participants include research collaborations, portfolio expansion, and regional market penetration to cater to increasing consumer demand and regulatory compliance.

Key Acne Drugs Companies

The following companies collectively hold the largest market share and significantly influence industry trends:

GALDERMA

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

GSK plc.

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Nestlé Skin Health S.A.

Bayer AG

Viatris Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

LEO Pharma A/S

Perrigo Company plc

Conclusion

The global acne drugs market is poised for steady growth through 2030, supported by the high prevalence of acne, increasing skin health awareness, and growing demand for OTC and prescription therapies. Rising focus on personal care, cosmetic appearance, and effective dermatological treatment will continue to drive the market, creating opportunities for both established pharmaceutical companies and emerging players.