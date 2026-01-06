Barrier Resins Market: Strategic Outlook for the Next Five Years

The global barrier resins market was valued at USD 14.03 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 19.08 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by rising demand for sustainable and high-performance packaging materials in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Additionally, a stringent regulatory environment and an increasing focus on sustainability are further fueling product demand.

Barrier resins—including ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET)—are widely used in food and beverage packaging to extend shelf life by preventing the permeation of oxygen, moisture, and other gases. With consumers increasingly prioritizing fresh and minimally processed foods, manufacturers are adopting advanced packaging solutions to ensure product safety and longevity.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a revenue share of 42.32% in 2024.

China accounted for a substantial portion of regional demand in 2024.

By resin type, ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) led the market, representing 24.57% of revenue in 2024.

By end-use, food & beverage applications dominated, accounting for 58.06% of global revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 14.03 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 19.08 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.3%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

The barrier resins market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on strategic partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D investments. Innovation is a critical differentiator, with leading companies developing sustainable, bio-based, and high-performance barrier resins to meet evolving regulatory and consumer demands.

Key Barrier Resins Companies:

Evonik

Arkema

Huntsman International LLC

BASF SE

DuPont

DAIKIN

Bostik

H.B. Fuller Company

Sika AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

DOW

Solvay S.A

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments

August 2023: Kuraray Co., Ltd. expanded EVOH production capacity in the U.S. and Europe by 5,000 tons/year, with an additional 5,000 tons/year planned for 2026 to meet rising demand, especially in Asia.

July 2022: Mitsubishi Chemical Group announced plans to increase SoarnoL EVOH resin production in the UK by 21,000 tons, expected to take effect by July 2025, addressing growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions globally.

Conclusion

The global barrier resins market is set for steady growth through 2030, driven by demand for sustainable packaging, regulatory compliance, and innovative resin solutions. Companies focusing on capacity expansion, R&D, and strategic partnerships are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunities, particularly in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets.