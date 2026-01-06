Atlas Experiences Appoints Jennifer Krenson as Chief Operating Officer to Scale Operations & Drive Customer-Centric Strategies

Atlanta, GA, 2026-01-06 — /EPR Network/ — Atlas Experiences, an experiential marketing leader and trusted partner to brands, lotteries, and organizations—transforming how they connect with consumers and employees through immersive, story-driven one-in-a-lifetime “winning” experiences that inspire and engage, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Krenson as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Krenson brings over thirty years of executive leadership and operational excellence to the Atlas Experiences team. Her proven track record in scaling operations, improving operational efficiency, and driving customer-centric strategies perfectly aligns with Atlas Experiences’ growth trajectory, as demonstrated by its recent recognition on the Inc. 5000 list—ranked #33 nationally and #1 in Georgia— and its #3 ranking on the 2026 Vet100 list.

Krenson joins Atlas Experiences at a pivotal time as the company expands its portfolio of immersive, high-end, and custom-curated promotions and experiences. As COO, Krenson will oversee all day-to-day operations, financial policies and procedures, and employee relations, ensuring the company maintains its high standard of seamless and unforgettable promotions and experiences worldwide. Upon her immediate start, Krenson will prioritize cross-departmental collaboration and leverage technology to enhance operational agility and deliver greater value to both state lotteries and corporate partners.

Krenson joins Atlas Experiences most recently from Quinn Residences, where she served as Director of Operations, overseeing the company’s portfolio and guiding the team’s success through a results-driven culture.

“Jennifer’s expertise is precisely what Atlas Experiences needs as we continue to scale our operations globally,” said Derek Gwaltney, Founder and CEO of Atlas Experiences. “Her strategic insight and deep understanding of complex operational challenges make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We are confident that under Jennifer’s operational command, Atlas Experiences will not only manage our current growth trajectory, but also focus on setting up the Atlas team for exceptional delivery of world-class experiences.”

“I am incredibly excited to join the dynamic team at Atlas Experiences,” Krenson stated. “The company’s commitment to innovation and crafting truly unique experiences is unmatched. I look forward to contributing to its next chapter of growth by strengthening our operational foundations and ensuring every ‘Atlas’ experience exceeds expectations.”

To learn more, visit atlasexperiences.com.

About Atlas Experiences

Atlas Experiences is the leading provider of transformational experiences for brands, lotteries, and organizations to connect with their consumers and employees through extraordinary, immersive, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. By combining creativity, strategic vision, and flawless execution, Atlas Experiences designs events and “winning” moments that inspire, engage, and create memories that last a lifetime. From private concerts and custom travel experiences to large-scale game-show production and incentive travel programs, Atlas Experiences, ranked among the top companies on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 fastest growing companies, delivers seamless, end-to-end solutions that turn incentive travel and events into life-changing memories. Learn more at www.atlasexperiences.com or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

