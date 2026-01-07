Advik Launches Thunderbird Converter Version 4.0

Delhi, India, 2026-01-07 — /EPR Network/ — Advik Software has launched a new tool called Advik Thunderbird to PST Converter. This software helps users move their Thunderbird emails into Microsoft Outlook quickly and safely.

Many users face problems when switching from Thunderbird to Outlook because Thunderbird uses MBOX files and Outlook uses PST files. These formats are not compatible with each other. Advik Thunderbird to PST Converter solves this problem by converting Thunderbird emails into Outlook-supported PST files without data loss.

Easy Way to Move Thunderbird Emails to Outlook

Advik Thunderbird to PST Converter is designed for users who want a simple and error-free way to transfer their emails. The software converts Thunderbird mailboxes into PST format while keeping the original folder structure, email details, and attachments unchanged.

The tool supports both single and multiple mailbox conversion, making it useful for individual users as well as businesses with large email data.

Key Features of Advik Thunderbird to PST Converter

Convert Thunderbird emails to Outlook PST format

Export multiple Thunderbird mailboxes at once

Keeps original folders and email details

Saves emails with all attachments

No need to install Microsoft Outlook

Works with all major Windows versions

Easy-to-use interface for all users

Free Trial Available

Advik Software also provides a free trial version of the Thunderbird to PST Converter. This allows users to test the software and check the conversion results before purchasing the full version.

Reliable and Secure Conversion: The software is built to ensure accurate and safe email conversion. It helps users avoid common problems such as missing emails, broken folders, or lost attachments during the migration process.

Product Availability: Advik Thunderbird to PST Converter is now available for download from the official Advik Software website. Users can access the trial version and learn more about the product online.

About Advik Software

Advik Software develops tools for email migration, backup, and data management. The company offers solutions for Outlook, Thunderbird, PST, MBOX, EML, and cloud email platforms. Advik tools are used by individuals and businesses worldwide.

Contact Information:

Advik Software

Website: https://www.adviksoft.com

Email: support@adviksoft.com