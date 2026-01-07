Platino Introduces RECD Solution to Reduce NOx Emissions from Diesel Generator Sets

Chennai, India, 2026-01-07 — /EPR Network/ — Platino, an environmental technology solutions company, has announced the launch of the Retrofit Emission Control Device (RECD) solution, which is designed to cut down on NOx emissions from diesel generator (DG) sets. The announcement addresses increasing environmental and regulatory concerns in relation to air pollution created by DG set-ups.

NOx emissions that are generated by diesel combustion are a significant contributing factor to the degradation of air quality, especially in industrial and urban regions. As stricter emission regulations are in force across India, Many DG Set operators are looking for efficient and reliable emission control methods.

Platino’s RECD solution was designed to retrofit onto existing DG sets without the need for overhauls or replacement of the engine. The system cleans the exhaust gases before release, which helps reduce NOx emissions while ensuring the performance of the generator and operational reliability.

According to Platino, the new RECD solution is ideal for commercial buildings, factories, manufacturing units, hospitals, and other infrastructure facilities that depend on DG sets to provide backup power. When implementing RECD, businesses can work towards regulatory compliance and improve environmental performance.

“This introduction is a reflection of our primary focus on promoting clean power generation with already existing facilities,” stated a representative of the company. “RECD is a feasible option for DG users to cut down on NOx emissions and to meet the current requirements for pollution control.”

The company intends to offer the RECD solution available to use across various industries over the next few months.

About Platino

Platino is a Chennai-based environmental solution company that specialises in emission control technology for diesel engines as well as generator sets. The company is focused on solutions to ensure sustainability, compliance, and operational efficiency.

