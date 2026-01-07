Times of Games Partners with Global Games Show Riyadh to Power the Future of Interactive Entertainment

Riyadh, KSA, 2026-01-07 — /EPR Network/ — Times of Games just announced an official partnership with Global Games Show Riyadh, the biggest gaming and esports celebration in the Kingdom. This isn’t just a logo on a banner; it’s two teams that are completely obsessed with gaming coming together to help shape what comes next, especially in one of the fastest-growing gaming markets on the planet.

For anyone new here: we’re the crew that’s always hunting down the latest trends, breaking esports stories, and shining a light on the tech and people changing the game (literally). Global Games Show Riyadh is the epic two-day event that brings the world’s top studios, pro players, creators, investors, and thousands of fans under one roof in the heart of Saudi Arabia.

Thanks to this partnership, we’re stepping in as the official media and insights partner. That means you’ll get:

– Real-talk interviews with the developers and pros actually building the future

– Live updates and behind-the-scenes access straight from the show floor

– Deep reports on the trends, tech, and ideas that are exploding across the Middle East right now

The 2026 show is set to be the wildest yet: huge exhibitor halls, mind-blowing VR and AR zones, massive esports tournaments, and stages packed with talks about where gaming is headed next. We’ll be there spotlighting the breakthrough games, the creators killing it on TikTok and YouTube, and the new wave of studios coming out of the region.

One of our team said, “Riyadh isn’t just joining the global gaming conversation; it’s becoming one of the loudest voices in the room. Partnering with Global Games Show Riyadh lets us help tell that story, connect the dots for players and creators everywhere, and celebrate how exciting this moment is for the industry.”

The Global Games Show Riyadh crew added that this partnership is all about bringing the world closer to what’s happening here and creating real, lasting connections between brands, developers, and the community.

Basically, we’re teaming up to make the entire gaming world pay attention to Riyadh in February… and for many years after.

See you in Riyadh. It’s going to be legendary.

Team – Times of Games

https://www.timesofgames.com/