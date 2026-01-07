Daisch to Showcase High-Precision Motion Sensors for Autonomous Mobility and Robotics at CES 2026

Shanghai, China, 2026-01-07 — /EPR Network/ — Daisch, a premier manufacturer of high-performance motion sensors, today announced its participation in CES 2026, the world’s most influential technology event. From January 6–9, 2026, in Las Vegas, Daisch will demonstrate its latest advancements in motion sensing technology tailored for the next generation of autonomous systems.

Located in the Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility category at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), North Hall, Booth #10248, Daisch will highlight how its full-temperature range calibrated sensors provide the critical stability needed for autonomous driving, humanoid robots, and consumer electronics.

CES is the ultimate stage for innovation, and Daisch is excited to show the global engineering community how Daisch’s high performance motion sensors solve the complex challenges of localization and sensor fusion. At Booth #10248, Daisch will demonstrate how the data-driven insights empower engineers to build safer, more intelligent autonomous platforms.” Daisch helps OEMs in the automotive, agricultural, and robotic sectors accelerate their time-to-market for advanced AI products.

Visit Daisch at CES 2026:

Event Date: January 6–9, 2026

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC)

Category: Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility

Booth Number: North Hall, #10248

Attendees and media representatives are invited to visit the booth to meet with Daisch’s technical team and explore the latest trends in motion sensor technology. For more information or to schedule a meeting during the show, please visit us at https://daischsensor.com/.

About Daisch: Founded in January 2015, Daisch is committed to manufacturing high-performance and high-stability motion sensors and inclination sensors used in self driving, humanoid robotics, and consumer electronics. Daisch is a trusted partner for OEMs and system integrators worldwide, delivering the precision required for high-level AI systems.

Editors: High-resolution product images and the CES booth map are available upon request.

Media Contact: Contact Name: Weidong Qin Title: International Sales Manager Email: weidong.qin@ daisch.com Website: https://daischsensor.com/