Kinsley Pools Expands Fiberglass Pool Services to Meet Growing Demand Across the Fraser Valley

Maple Ridge, BC, 2026-01-07 — /EPR Network/ — Kinsley Pools, a leading fiberglass pool contractor in British Columbia, is responding to increased homeowner demand by expanding its pool installation and renovation services throughout the Fraser Valley and Greater Vancouver area. The company continues to deliver high-quality fiberglass pools designed for durability, efficiency, and modern outdoor living.

As more homeowners invest in their outdoor spaces, Kinsley Pools offers a practical and long-lasting alternative to traditional concrete pools. Fiberglass pools are known for their smooth finish, reduced maintenance requirements, and faster installation timelines—allowing homeowners to enjoy their investment sooner.

Kinsley Pools manages each project from initial consultation through final installation, ensuring clear communication and consistent quality at every stage. The company also provides pool replacement, upgrades, and maintenance services to support clients long after installation is complete.

“What sets us apart is our focus on reliability and craftsmanship,” said a company spokesperson. “We take pride in delivering pools that not only look great but perform well for years to come.”

Serving Maple Ridge, Langley, Surrey, Coquitlam, Pitt Meadows, and surrounding communities, Kinsley Pools has built a reputation for professionalism, transparency, and customer satisfaction. Every project is tailored to the homeowner’s space, lifestyle, and vision, resulting in a personalized backyard experience.

About Kinsley Pools

Kinsley Pools is a British Columbia–based fiberglass pool contractor specializing in residential pool installations, renovations, and maintenance. Dedicated to quality workmanship and exceptional service, Kinsley Pools helps homeowners create functional and beautiful outdoor spaces.

For More Information:

Website: https://kinsleypools.ca/

Phone: 604-206-2685

Email: info@kinsleypools.ca