Containerization & Intermodal Institute Elects Six New Board Members

Middletown, NJ, 2026-01-07 — /EPR Network/ — The Containerization & Intermodal Institute (CII), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing international trade and intermodal transportation and supporting industry education, announces the election of six industry leaders to its Board of Directors. In addition, CII announces its 2026 Executive Committee and recognizes the service of five board members transitioning to advisory roles.

The new board members who started their first three-year term on January 1, 2026 are:

• Susan Shey Dvonch, Managing Partner, Shey-Harding Executive Search

• Susan Gardner, Vice President of Operations, Georgia Ports Authority

• Reade Kidd, CEO and Co-Founder, EDRAY

• Zach Martin, Senior Vice President and Intermodal Division Leader, Odyssey Logistics

• Rado Saragih, Manager of Shipper Outreach, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

• Tong Zhu, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer, The Northwest Seaport Alliance

“We are pleased to announce our new board members, whose experience and leadership will advance CII’s education mission. Their experience will contribute to CII’s ongoing efforts to support and educate the next generation of logistics professionals,” said Lisa Aurichio, Executive Director, CII. “We also welcome the 2026 Executive Committee as we look ahead to the year ahead.”

The 2026 Executive Committee includes:

• President, Chris Brooks, Executive Director of the Journal of Commerce by S&P Global

• First Vice President, Lisa Wheldon (title) of Medlog Companies

• Second Vice President, Michael DiVirgilio, Principal, MJ DiVirgilio Associates

• Treasurer, John Moseley, Chief Commercial Officer, Port Houston

• Secretary, Michele Grubbs, Vice President, Pacific Merchant Shipping Association (PMSA)

“We also want to recognize board members who are transitioning to advisory roles. They have played an important role in advancing CII’s mission, and we appreciate their continued involvement,” CII President Chris Brooks said.

After many years of dedicated service, outgoing board members Cate Avolio, Sue Coffey, Noel Hacegaba, Greg Tuthill, and Mike Wilson are transitioning from the Board to an advisory role, where their experience and perspective will continue to support CII’s work. They join Anil Vitarana, who also transitioned to Advisor in 2025. CII recognizes the significant time, insight, and leadership they have contributed and looks forward to their continued involvement in this new capacity.

Details About CII 2026 Board Members:

Susan Shey Dvonch is Managing Partner of Shey-Harding Executive Search, where she has led numerous C-suite recruitment efforts for port authorities, ocean carriers, and terminal operators nationwide since 2003. An active leader in the maritime community, she has served three terms as President of the Propeller Club of LA/Long Beach and currently holds a seat on the board of the International Seafarer’s Center. Ms. Dvonch is also a regular contributor to the Journal of Commerce Annual Review & Outlook.

Susan Gardner is Vice President of Operations at the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), where she oversees operations and equipment maintenance across Savannah, Brunswick, and inland facilities. Since 2020, she has managed daily operations for 1,300 employees while supporting major capacity expansion and redevelopment initiatives. Previously, Ms. Gardner served as Vice President of Field Operations for the Americas at Navis and spent 18 years with APM Terminals in leadership roles across North America.

Reade Kidd is CEO and Co-Founder of EDRAY, where he oversees strategic initiatives, and brings over 20 years of experience in international supply chain management. He previously served as Chief Commercial Officer for XpertFreight and led the international logistics division for The Home Depot. Mr. Kidd also spent a decade with the Maersk companies in senior leadership roles both domestically and internationally.

Zach Martin is Senior Vice President and Intermodal Division Leader at Odyssey Logistics, where he leads international, domestic, and specialized metals operations. During his 13-year career, he has specialized in building and scaling asset-light intermodal organizations to improve service reliability across North America. Mr. Martin works closely with Class I railroads and ocean carriers to develop resilient, innovation-driven supply chain solutions.

Rado Saragih is Manager of Shipper Outreach for the Port Department at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, where he leads engagement initiatives with beneficial cargo owners, importers, exporters, and freight forwarders. His 30-year career in international logistics includes senior roles at NOL, APL, Hanjin Shipping, and Old Dominion Freight Line. Since joining the Port Authority in 2016, Mr. Saragih has been instrumental in strengthening shipper relationships and supporting cargo growth.

Tong Zhu is Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer for The Northwest Seaport Alliance, where she oversees container and non-container cargo portfolios, real estate, and marketing research. She previously served as Chief Commercial Officer at the Port of Tacoma and managed international relations for the Port of Seattle and the State of Washington. Ms. Tong also serves on the board of trustees for Clover Park Technical College and the Milgard School of Business Executive Council.