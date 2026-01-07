AAEON Outlines Plans for UP Xtreme PTL Edge Mini PC Featuring Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Platform

Taipei, Taiwan, 2026-01-07 — /EPR Network/ — Following the unveiling of the new Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors (formerly Panther Lake) at CES, AAEON’s UP brand (stock code: 6579) has announced its development timeline for the UP Xtreme PTL Edge, an AI Mini PC leveraging the platform.

Expected to enter mass production during the latter part of Q1, the UP Xtreme PTL Edge will be available with either the Intel® Core™ Ultra X7 358H or Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Processor 338H from the new series, featuring an integrated Intel® Arc™ GPU with up to 12 Xe3 Cores and Intel NPU 5.0 for up to 180 TOPs of AI performance in total.

Its SoC is not the only substantial change provided by the UP Xtreme PTL Edge when compared to previous UP Mini PCs. The device’s I/O provides a number of more advanced connectivity options, including two USB 4.0 (Type-C) alongside two USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A) and a pair of 2.5GbE LAN ports. Alongside these, the UP Xtreme PTL Edge will also include the 40-pin GPIO the brand’s customer base of industrial developers will be familiar with, as well as two COM ports for RS-232/422/485.

Additional improvements can be found in the system’s display options, which offer two HDMI 2.1 ports and two DP 2.1 via its USB Type-C ports for four simultaneous 8K display outputs. Compounding this selection is the enhanced graphics media display features and acceleration for video analytics offered by the system’s integrated GPU and NPU.