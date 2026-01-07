Beyond 8 and The Ugly Indian Join Hands for Learner-Led Clean-Up Drive in Bengaluru

Learners led a neighbourhood improvement initiative as part of Beyond 8’s flagship civic engagement programme

Bengaluru, India, 2026-01-07 — /EPR Network/ — Beyond 8, in collaboration with The Ugly Indian, successfully hosted the finale of Kartavyam 2025–26. It is a flagship learner-led initiative aimed at empowering young people to positively impact the world around them. The on-ground community action event was held at Kamaraj Road, Sivanchetti Gardens, Bengaluru.

The event brought together around 20 learners and facilitators, who participated in a hands-on civic action activity focused on improving the local neighbourhood. The initiative marked the culmination of Kartavyam, a structured programme designed to help learners understand social responsibility, environmental stewardship, and the importance of collective action.

Like in previous years, Kartavyam included a series of preparatory learning sessions where learners explored key civic and environmental issues and identified ways to drive meaningful local change. As part of this journey, participants engaged in an enlightening session with Malini Parmar, founder of the social enterprise Stonesoup.in, which promotes sustainable living while generating employment opportunities for women. Her insights on waste segregation further deepened the learners’ understanding of community-driven initiatives and sustainable practices.

The location for the finale was chosen to provide learners with a direct opportunity to contribute to their immediate surroundings, reinforcing the programme’s emphasis on local action and neighbourhood ownership.

Speaking about the initiative, Ms. Ratna Sudha, facilitator at Beyond 8, shared, “The clean-up drive under Kartavyam goes beyond restoring a physical space—it’s about cultivating a strong sense of civic responsibility among learners. When young people come together to take ownership of their surroundings, they contribute to lasting positive change in their communities.”

The Ugly Indian, a firm engaged in social work, added, “Real change happens when citizens take ownership of public spaces. It was inspiring to see learners stepping up, collaborating, and contributing hands-on to improving their surroundings. This is how sustainable civic action begins.”

The collaboration with The Ugly Indian played a key role in shaping the initiative, bringing in practical perspectives on citizen-led action, public space restoration, and sustainable community engagement.

Kartavyam 2025–26 reflects Beyond 8’s continued commitment to experiential learning that goes beyond classrooms, encouraging learners to take responsibility for their environment and actively participate in building more inclusive and mindful communities.

About Beyond 8

Beyond 8 is an alternative to mainstream high school. In our Bengaluru and Chennai centres, teens dive deep into Cambridge and NIOS subjects and also get structured time for the pursuits that light them up, all in a mentor-led space where they love coming in and steadily learn to own their work. And It is a learner-centric organization committed to empowering young people through experiential learning, civic engagement, and real-world problem solving. Its flagship program focuses on helping learners to design their own futures with purpose, responsibility, and impact beyond academic achievement.

