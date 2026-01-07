Refrigerated Trailer Market 2030: Japan’s Seafood Export Trailer Demand

The global refrigerated trailer market was valued at USD 7.24 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand steadily, reaching USD 10.32 billion by 2030. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2025 to 2030. Market momentum is primarily supported by the rising demand for perishable goods and the rapid expansion of e-commerce and online grocery platforms, which require reliable cold chain transportation solutions.

Despite its positive outlook, the market faces challenges related to the high initial cost of refrigerated trailers, which can limit adoption among small and mid-sized fleet operators. However, continuous technological advancements in refrigeration systems and increasing regulatory pressure to reduce emissions are creating significant growth opportunities. The transition toward electric and energy-efficient refrigeration units is expected to further support market expansion by improving sustainability and lowering long-term operating costs.

Rising consumption of perishable food products remains a key driver for the refrigerated trailer industry. The growth of e-commerce, particularly in online grocery retail, has heightened consumer expectations for quick delivery of fresh, organic, and frozen products in optimal condition. Major retailers such as Walmart and Tesco have expanded their online grocery offerings, resulting in increased demand for refrigerated trailers to transport fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meat, and frozen foods. Additionally, the food service sector, including restaurants and catering services, relies heavily on temperature-controlled transportation to maintain product quality, further strengthening demand for refrigerated trailers.

The global shift toward online shopping convenience has significantly increased the need for efficient cold chain logistics. In India, the e-commerce market was valued at USD 125 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 345 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15%, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation. Similarly, e-commerce sales in the United States are expected to rise by 8.1% in 2024, accounting for 16.1% of total retail sales, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau. This sustained growth in digital commerce has directly increased the requirement for refrigerated trailers to safely transport perishable goods such as fresh produce, dairy, and frozen items.

Order a free sample PDF of the Refrigerated Trailer Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 38.1% of the global refrigerated trailer market in 2024.

The U.S. held a leading position within the regional market in 2024.

By trailer type, the single-temperature segment dominated with a market share of 53.2% in 2024.

By axle configuration, the tandem axle segment generated the highest revenue in 2024.

By power source, diesel-powered refrigerated trailers held the largest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 7.24 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 10.32 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.3%

North America: Largest regional market in 2024

Key Refrigerated Trailer Company Insights

The refrigerated trailer market includes several established manufacturers focusing on innovation, durability, and energy efficiency. Key players include Wabash National Corporation, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Great Dane LLC, and Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company. These companies emphasize lightweight materials, advanced insulation technologies, and fuel-efficient refrigeration systems to improve operational performance and meet evolving regulatory standards.

Wabash National Corporation, founded in 1985 and headquartered in Indiana, U.S., specializes in manufacturing refrigerated trailers and other transportation equipment. The company is recognized for its use of advanced composite materials and fuel-efficient designs, serving industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and retail. Schmitz Cargobull AG, established in 1892 and based in Germany, is known for producing energy-efficient refrigerated trailers with advanced insulation and innovative refrigeration systems tailored for temperature-sensitive cargo.

Key Refrigerated Trailer Companies

Wabash National Corporation

Schmitz Cargobull AG

Great Dane LLC

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

CIMC Vehicles Group Co., Ltd.

Kögel Trailer GmbH & Co. KG

Lamberet SAS

Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone GmbH & Co. KG

Hyundai Translead, Inc.

Gray & Adams Ltd.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global refrigerated trailer market is set for consistent growth through 2030, driven by rising demand for perishable goods, rapid growth in e-commerce, and expanding online grocery services. While high upfront costs pose a challenge, advancements in refrigeration technology and the shift toward energy-efficient and electric systems are expected to enhance market adoption. Continued investment by key manufacturers and increasing reliance on cold chain logistics will play a crucial role in sustaining market growth over the forecast period.