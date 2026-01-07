Refrigerated Transport Market 2030: Chile’s Seafood Goes Global Chilled

The global refrigerated transport market was valued at USD 123.59 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to experience strong growth, reaching USD 216.07 billion by 2030. This expansion represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing demand for perishable commodities, along with continuous advancements in refrigeration technologies, remains the primary force driving market growth.

Rising global population levels and evolving dietary habits are significantly increasing consumption of perishable products such as fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy items, meat, and seafood. As consumers place greater emphasis on food freshness, safety, and quality, the need for reliable temperature-controlled transportation continues to rise. This growing demand for perishable goods is directly contributing to the expansion of refrigerated transport services across both developed and emerging economies.

Technological progress in refrigeration systems has further strengthened the refrigerated transport market. Modern refrigeration solutions enable precise control of temperature and humidity levels, ensuring safe and efficient transportation of sensitive goods over long distances. Additionally, the development of energy-efficient refrigeration technologies has helped reduce operational expenses while lowering the environmental impact of transportation activities. For example, in February 2023, researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory introduced ionocaloric cooling, an innovative refrigeration technique that offers an alternative to traditional vapor compression systems. This approach utilizes energy absorption and release during phase transitions, such as solid-to-liquid changes, reducing reliance on environmentally harmful gases and supporting climate-friendly cooling solutions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global refrigerated transport market, accounting for a 34.1% revenue share in 2023.

The U.S. dominated the regional market, capturing 79.0% of total revenue in 2023.

By technology, the air-blown segment held the largest market share at 40.2% in 2023.

Road transportation emerged as the leading mode of transport in 2023.

By temperature range, the frozen segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 123.59 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 216.07 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 8.6%

North America: Largest regional market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing regional market

Key Refrigerated Transport Company Insights

The refrigerated transport market features several prominent logistics and transportation providers offering advanced temperature-controlled solutions. Key players include J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., Schneider National, Inc., Swift Transportation Co., C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., and Kuehne + Nagel. These companies continue to expand their refrigerated fleets and enhance digital logistics platforms to meet growing demand.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. is a leading multimodal supply chain provider, with its Shipper 360 platform widely used for refrigerated and temperature-controlled transportation. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. operates a comprehensive logistics platform that supports refrigerated truckload, climate-controlled less-than-truckload (LTL), consolidation, groupage, and cross-border shipping services.

In addition to established players, innovative startups are entering the market with sustainable solutions. Fenagy, a Denmark-based company, provides environmentally friendly heating and cooling technologies for refrigerated transport. SolarFreeze, based in Kenya, offers solar-powered refrigeration solutions designed to enhance cold chain logistics and supply chain resilience.

Key Refrigerated Transport Companies

C. R. England Inc.

J. B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Schneider National, Inc.

Swift Transportation Co.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Wabash National Corporation

Great Dane LLC

Fenagy

SolarFreeze

Conclusion

The global refrigerated transport market is poised for robust growth through 2030, supported by increasing consumption of perishable goods and ongoing innovations in refrigeration technology. Enhanced energy efficiency, sustainability-focused solutions, and expanding cold chain infrastructure are strengthening market fundamentals. As logistics providers continue to adopt advanced refrigeration systems and expand their service capabilities, refrigerated transport will remain a critical component of the global food and pharmaceutical supply chains.