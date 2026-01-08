WholeClear Update in OST to TGZ Converter to Simplify Email Conversion

USA, 2026-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — WholeClear Software has released an update on its OST to TGZ Converter, which now makes the conversion process fast, accurate, and easier for both technical and non-technical users. It is designed to make the process of converting Outlook OST to Zimbra TGZ format without any loss of data. It is used for every individual, organization, and business that needs to convert an OST file to TGZ format. This ensures 100% accuracy and safety of the data during the conversion process without compromising the data hierarchy, email formatting, and metadata. With this update, users can efficiently convert offline OST data into TGZ format without depending on Outlook and Zimbra for the conversion process.

Speaking about the update, a WholeClear spokesperson said, “Our goal with this release was to provide users with a tool that combines reliability, speed, and precision. The new enhancements simplify the conversion process while maintaining complete data integrity. We are constantly improving our software for the benefit of all levels of users (IT professionals, businesses, and individual users) who need an easy and efficient way of moving or converting their email from one location to another.”

Key Feature Enhancements in the Latest Update:

Enhanced Efficiency of the Conversion Process of OST to TGZ

Improved preservation of email formatting, attachments, and folder hierarchy

Enhanced support for handling large and/or complex OST Mailboxes

Providing the option to convert multiple OST files at once through Batch Conversion.

User-friendly interface with simpler navigation and workflow

All major Outlook versions and all Windows operating systems have full compatibility.

The WholeClear OST to TGZ Converter lets you easily and accurately convert, manage, and store all your Outlook email data into a TGZ format that can be used safely. It provides a reliable solution for individuals, enterprises, and IT teams handling large-scale email migration tasks.

About WholeClear Software

WholeClear Software is globally known for advanced email conversion, migration, and data management solutions. It focuses on delivering a secure, accurate, and efficient tool that simplifies email management across multiple platforms and formats for both businesses and individual users.

Media Contact

Company: WholeClear Software

Email: support@wholeclear.com

Website: https://www.wholeclear.com/ost/tgz/