Gaelix Marine Service Promotes Reliable LALIZAS MOB Solutions for Commercial and Charter Fleets

Athens, Greece, 2026-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — Gaelix Marine Service is placing renewed attention on professional LALIZAS man-overboard (MOB) safety systems, helping operators choose practical and compliant solutions for different types of vessels. Among the recommended options, foam-filled lifefloats such as the LALIZAS DELFINO series offer a robust alternative where simplicity, durability and instant readiness are essential.

With stricter safety expectations across international maritime regulations, shipowners increasingly look for lifesaving systems that are reliable, easy to deploy and resistant to harsh marine environments. Foam-filled lifefloats offer a simple, maintenance-friendly alternative to inflatable equipment for specific vessel categories, especially when rapid readiness and durability are priorities.

LALIZAS DELFINO lifefloats are engineered to provide positive buoyancy, strong grab lines and secure stabilization for people in the water during emergency situations. Because they are foam-filled, they do not rely on mechanical inflation systems — reducing the risk of failure and minimizing maintenance complexity across the vessel’s safety inventory.

“Not every situation requires an inflatable liferaft,” said Dimitris Igropoulos, CEO of Gaelix Marine Service. “For many vessels, especially working boats, small commercial craft and coastal operators, foam-filled lifefloats such as LALIZAS DELFINO provide a robust, dependable and cost-effective MOB solution that is always ready to deploy.”

Designed for Real-World Marine Conditions

The DELFINO lifefloat lineup features:

foam-filled construction providing permanent buoyancy

high-visibility exterior for quick spotting in poor weather and low light

strong lifelines and hand-holds for multiple survivors

durable outer shell designed to withstand abrasion and UV exposure

compatibility with brackets, cradles and dedicated deck installations

When paired with LALIZAS MOB recovery equipment — including lifebuoys, rescue slings, lights and retrieval systems — lifefloats become a core component of a complete onboard safety strategy.

Supply Support for Fleets and Shipyards

As an official partner supplying LALIZAS safety equipment, Gaelix Marine Service works with:

shipyards and refit projects

commercial fleet operators

fishing and workboat owners

charter companies and training organizations

Support includes product selection, documentation assistance, shipment coordination and technical guidance to help ensure that equipment is correctly matched to vessel requirements.

Gaelix Marine Service continues to emphasize the importance of practical, reliable and certified safety systems that protect crews and passengers when incidents occur.

For fleet quotations, technical questions and availability information, visit:

https://gaelixmarineservice.com

https://gaelixmarineservice.gr