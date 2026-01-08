CD Bioparticles Launches Additive Powders to Drive Innovation in 3D Printing and Advanced Manufacturing

New York, USA, 2026-01-08 — /EPR Network/ —With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sectors, CD Bioparticles has announced the expansion of its product portfolio with a comprehensive range of Additive Powders, to meet the rigorous demands of researchers and industrial manufacturers in additive manufacturing (3D printing), surface coatings, advanced materials development, and biomedical applications.

Additive powders are finely particulate materials used to enhance or modify the properties of a substrate and are widely used across numerous industries. They can improve a material’s mechanical and chemical properties, such as strength, durability, conductivity and heat resistance. In addition, they play a crucial role in fields including additive manufacturing, coatings, polymer processing, and composite materials.

To support the research needs, CD Bioparticles now offers a diverse range of additive powders for scientists and engineers, including alloy, compound, and elemental powders. These new products can be utilized by researchers in various fields, including 3D printing, surface coatings, metal injection moulding (MIM), powder metallurgy, composites (such as metal matrix composites and polymer composites), energy storage and batteries, and biomedical applications (such as orthopaedic and dental implants).

For example, CD Bioparticles now supplies alloy powders that are specifically designed for 3D printing and additive manufacturing. These powders are characterized by high purity, high sphericity, and diverse particle size distributions. Additionally, custom particle sizes are available for high-entropy alloy powders for advanced manufacturing applications. Alloy powders are finely processed mixtures of metallic elements, often engineered to enhance properties such as strength, corrosion resistance, or thermal stability. They primarily encompass iron-, nickel-, and cobalt-based alloy materials and are used extensively in powder metallurgy, additive manufacturing, and surface coating processes.

In addition, CD Bioparticles offers boride powders, multi-element oxide powders and single-element oxide powders in various particle sizes for different applications. Nanoscale and micron-scale powders are also available upon request. Compound powders can be formulated through multiple methods and are characterized by their ability to combine the advantages of their constituent elements in order to achieve specific physical, chemical or functional properties.

CD Bioparticles also supplies generic metallic, non-metallic and rare earth element powders, all of which are available with customizable particle size specifications. These powders are suitable for a variety of applications, including additive manufacturing, metallurgy, chemical reactions, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. Elemental powders consist of a single element and are primarily used in scientific research, manufacturing, materials science, chemistry, pharmaceuticals and other specialized fields. They are categorized as either non-metallic or metallic, with the latter being further subdivided into rare earth and general metallic powders.

CD Bioparticles’ expanded portfolio provides scientists and engineers with the high-purity materials they need for research applications. To know more information about the new offerings, or to contact the CD Bioparticles team for a consultation, quote, or proposal, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.com/products/additive-powders-1969.html.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is a leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles, and coatings for R&D as well as commercialization across different application areas, including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. The company also offers various custom services, including chemical surface-functionalization, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, as well as nucleic acid and oligo conjugation to meet client specifications.