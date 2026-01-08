Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System Market: Revolutionizing Fleet Management

The global automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market was valued at USD 726.2 million in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 1.38 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% from 2024 to 2030. A key driver of this growth is the increasing awareness among consumers and regulatory bodies about the importance of maintaining optimal tire pressure.

Proper tire inflation is vital for improving fuel efficiency, reducing tire wear, and preventing tire-related accidents. This has led to stricter global regulations mandating the integration of advanced tire pressure monitoring and inflation systems (TPMS) in vehicles, which in turn is boosting demand for automotive ATIS. The growing need for all-terrain and military vehicles, which often operate in harsh environments, further supports market expansion. These vehicles require reliable tire inflation systems to ensure performance and safety, creating a strong demand for specialized ATIS solutions tailored to these specific needs.

Technological advancements in automotive systems also play a crucial role in market growth. Innovations in sensors and IoT-enabled devices have significantly improved the reliability and efficiency of ATIS. The integration of these systems with other vehicle management solutions, such as telematics and fleet management, enhances their appeal by enabling real-time monitoring and automated tire pressure adjustments. Additionally, the increasing trend toward autonomous and connected vehicles necessitates advanced systems like ATIS for optimal performance and safety, fueling further market expansion.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Insights: North America dominated the global market in 2023, capturing 34.45% of market share. The region’s growth is driven by prominent industry players such as The Boler Company, Airgo Systems, Aperia Technologies Inc., and Haltec Corporation. The implementation of government regulations requiring TPMS in vehicles and the growing demand for tractors in the agricultural sector have further contributed to the region’s market leadership.

By Type: The central tire inflation system (CTIS) segment led the market in 2023, accounting for 62.1% of global revenue. CTIS is particularly popular in commercial and military vehicles due to its ability to adjust tire pressure based on terrain and load conditions, improving vehicle control, safety, fuel efficiency, and tire longevity.

By Vehicle: The on-highway vehicle segment represented the largest revenue share in 2023. This growth is attributed to the increasing focus on fuel efficiency and safety in commercial transportation, particularly in light of stringent emissions regulations. The surge in e-commerce has further boosted the demand for efficient logistics and transportation solutions.

By Component: The electronic control unit (ECU) segment was the leading revenue contributor in 2023. The ECU serves as the brain of the ATIS, processing data from sensors to maintain optimal tire pressure and enhance vehicle performance. Its integration with other vehicle systems, especially in autonomous and connected vehicles, underscores its growing importance in the ATIS market.

By Sales Channel: The OEM segment held the largest revenue share in 2023. The growing trend of incorporating advanced safety features into new vehicles by OEMs, in response to stricter regulations and consumer demand, is driving the adoption of ATIS.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 726.2 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1.38 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 9.9%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading market players are focusing on strategic collaborations, extensive research and development, and technological advancements to maintain a competitive edge. The increasing importance of meeting regulatory standards and addressing the evolving needs of the automotive industry further positions these companies as key contributors to market expansion. By continually innovating their product offerings and strategically positioning themselves, these companies are set to drive the future growth of the automotive ATIS market.

For example, in October 2023, Tidd Ross Todd Limited launched the Traction Air EM Series, an advanced version of its Central Tyre Inflation System (CTIS). Initially introduced for the demanding conditions of the Australian Outback, the system has since become a vital component in over 4,000 vehicles across New Zealand, Australia, Sweden, and parts of Asia, demonstrating the global reach and increasing demand for advanced tire inflation systems.

Key Players

Aperia Technologies Inc.

Dana Limited.

Continental AG

Bigfoot Equipment LTD

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Cummins Inc.; Denso Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

ti. systems GmbH

SAF-HOLLAND SE.

Conclusion

The automotive automatic tire inflation system market is poised for significant growth between 2024 and 2030, driven by the increasing need for enhanced vehicle safety, fuel efficiency, and performance. Stricter regulatory frameworks, technological innovations, and rising demand for all-terrain and military vehicles are the primary factors propelling this market. Additionally, the growing shift towards autonomous and connected vehicles further amplifies the importance of reliable ATIS solutions. As manufacturers continue to innovate and respond to evolving market demands, the automotive ATIS market is expected to expand significantly in the coming years.