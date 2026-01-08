Air Freight Market: Commercial Demand for Just-in-Time Delivery

The global air freight market size was estimated at USD 257.44 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 501.32 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2024 to 2030. Air freight involves the transportation of goods via commercial aircraft and serves as a critical component of the global supply chain, enabling the fast and reliable movement of high-value, time-sensitive, and perishable goods across international borders.

The market ecosystem includes a diverse range of stakeholders, such as airlines, freight forwarders, cargo handling agents, customs brokers, and shippers. In recent years, the air freight industry has witnessed strong growth driven by multiple converging factors. The rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector has significantly increased demand for fast cross-border deliveries, making air freight an indispensable element of modern logistics networks.

Additionally, disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic exposed structural weaknesses in traditional supply chains, highlighting the importance of air cargo in maintaining business continuity. As a result, companies are increasingly prioritizing supply chain resilience, agility, and diversification, leading to sustained reliance on air freight services.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific air freight market dominated the global industry in 2023, accounting for 45.8% of total revenue.

The U.S. air freight market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

By end use, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By destination, the domestic air freight segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 257.44 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 501.32 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 10.3%

Largest Market (2023): Asia Pacific

Fastest-Growing Market: North America

Competitive Landscape

The air freight market is highly competitive and features several global logistics providers and integrated freight operators that collectively command a significant market share. These companies continue to shape industry trends through service expansion, digitalization, fleet upgrades, and strategic partnerships.

Leading companies operating in the air freight market include:

Air France-KLM S.A.

AirFreight.com

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

DIMOTRANS Group

DSV

FedEx

GEODIS

Kuehne+Nagel

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Rhenus Group

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Ziegler Group

Recent Developments

June 2024: ECU Worldwide, a subsidiary of Allcargo Logistics, entered into a strategic partnership with ShipBob to enhance e-commerce inventory management solutions. The collaboration integrates ocean and air freight services through ECU Worldwide’s global network and leverages its technology-driven platform, ECU360, to streamline freight operations for ShipBob’s clients worldwide.

January 2023: Amazon expanded its logistics footprint in India with the launch of Amazon Air, a dedicated air cargo service aimed at reducing delivery timelines. Partnering with Quikjet Cargo Airlines and operating Boeing 737-800 aircraft, Amazon is strengthening its air freight network across major Indian cities.

October 2022: A.P. Moller – Maersk expanded its air freight operations by launching a new service between the United States and South Korea under Maersk Air Cargo. The introduction of Boeing 767-300 freighters enhances Maersk’s integrated logistics capabilities, offering customers improved reliability and supply chain control.

Conclusion

The global air freight market is poised for robust growth through 2030, driven by the accelerating pace of e-commerce, increasing demand for rapid global deliveries, and heightened focus on supply chain resilience. Asia Pacific continues to dominate the market, while North America is emerging as the fastest-growing region. As logistics providers invest in fleet modernization, digital platforms, and integrated service offerings, air freight will remain a vital pillar of global trade and modern supply chains.