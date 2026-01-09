WhiteHat Academy: Craft SEO Content That Converts

Kolkata, India, 2026-01-09 — /EPR Network/ — WhiteHat Academy, a job training institute, is offering SEO content writing courses to students who want to improve their skills and grow their website. This institute offers both online and offline training sessions, thus enabling students to make a choice according to their preferences.

Course details

Module 1: What is SEO and why it matters in writing

Duration: 2 hours

Applicants will learn the following:

Definition of SEO (A simple explanation)

How Google ranks content

Role of writers in SEO

Difference between regular writing and SEO writing

Module 2: Understanding keywords and search intent

Duration: 2 hours

In this course, candidates will learn:

What are keywords?

Types of keywords

Ways of finding basic keywords using free tools

What is search intent and how to match content to it

Where to use keywords naturally in content

Module 3: Writing SEO optimized content

Duration: 2 hours

Trainees will learn the following things from this module:

Writing a good blog/SEO structure

Using keywords smartly (No stuffing)

Writing for both humans and search engines

Ways of optimizing the article

Module 4: SEO best practices and editing tips

On-page SEO basics

Tools to check SEO performance

Common SEO writing mistakes to avoid

Final review checklist for SEO writers

Who is this SEO content writing course for?

The SEO content writing course is useful for:

Individuals who want to make money by writing

Freelance writers

Bloggers and content creators

Women looking for flexible work-from-home opportunities

Small business owners who write their own content

Anyone interested in writing with purpose

What types of writing will this course cover?

This course will cover different types of writing, such as:

Articles

Blog posts

Websites

Anything that benefits from search engine visibility

Payment

Applicants will have to do the following things for booking their seat:

Visit the enrollment page of this institution and click on ‘Enroll now’

Remit Rs 3000 as enrollment fees

Complete the form and submit it

The seat will be reserved upon receiving the required documents. Their team will contact the applicant with the confirmation details. Complete course fees is RS 5900.

This course will give a competitive advantage to candidates when they enter the job market. Click on https://whitehat.education/ for further details.

About WhiteHat Academy

WhiteHat Academy has advanced infrastructure. It offers 100% job assistance on all professional courses. This institute also provides access to high quality advance study and reference materials.