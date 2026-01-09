WhiteHat Academy: Craft SEO Content That Converts

Posted on 2026-01-09 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Kolkata, India, 2026-01-09 — /EPR Network/ — WhiteHat Academy, a job training institute, is offering SEO content writing courses to students who want to improve their skills and grow their website. This institute offers both online and offline training sessions, thus enabling students to make a choice according to their preferences.

Course details

Module 1: What is SEO and why it matters in writing

Duration: 2 hours

Applicants will learn the following:

  • Definition of SEO (A simple explanation)
  • How Google ranks content
  • Role of writers in SEO
  • Difference between regular writing and SEO writing

Module 2: Understanding keywords and search intent

Duration: 2 hours

In this course, candidates will learn:

  • What are keywords?
  • Types of keywords
  • Ways of finding basic keywords using free tools
  • What is search intent and how to match content to it
  • Where to use keywords naturally in content

Module 3: Writing SEO optimized content

Duration: 2 hours

Trainees will learn the following things from this module:

  • Writing a good blog/SEO structure
  • Using keywords smartly (No stuffing)
  • Writing for both humans and search engines
  • Ways of optimizing the article

Module 4: SEO best practices and editing tips

  • On-page SEO basics
  • Tools to check SEO performance
  • Common SEO writing mistakes to avoid
  • Final review checklist for SEO writers

Who is this SEO content writing course for?

The SEO content writing course is useful for:

  • Individuals who want to make money by writing
  • Freelance writers
  • Bloggers and content creators
  • Women looking for flexible work-from-home opportunities
  • Small business owners who write their own content
  • Anyone interested in writing with purpose

What types of writing will this course cover?

This course will cover different types of writing, such as:

  • Articles
  • Blog posts
  • Websites
  • Anything that benefits from search engine visibility

Payment

Applicants will have to do the following things for booking their seat:

  • Visit the enrollment page of this institution and click on ‘Enroll now’
  • Remit Rs 3000 as enrollment fees
  • Complete the form and submit it

The seat will be reserved upon receiving the required documents. Their team will contact the applicant with the confirmation details. Complete course fees is RS 5900.

This course will give a competitive advantage to candidates when they enter the job market. Click on https://whitehat.education/ for further details.

About WhiteHat Academy

WhiteHat Academy has advanced infrastructure. It offers 100% job assistance on all professional courses. This institute also provides access to high quality advance study and reference materials.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution