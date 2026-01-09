Buho Boost Sets a New Standard for Probiotics for Pets in Dubai

A trusted pet wellness brand continues to elevate everyday care by refining its science-led approach to gut health, nutrition, and balanced supplementation for companion animals across Dubai.

Dubai, UAE, 2026-01-09 — /EPR Network/ — In a city where pet care expectations keep rising, consistency and trust matter more than novelty. Buho Boost has steadily shaped its reputation by focusing on evidence-backed formulations that support digestion, immunity, and overall vitality in pets. Rather than chasing trends, the company concentrates on quality control, ingredient transparency, and education, helping pet owners make informed decisions for long-term wellbeing.

The brand’s ongoing work highlights the growing relevance of probiotics for pets in Dubai, supplements that are designed to fit modern lifestyles while respecting animal biology. Through carefully calibrated blends, common challenges such as sensitive stomachs, stress-related digestive issues, and nutritional gaps are thoughtfully addressed. Services extend beyond products, emphasizing guidance, responsible usage, and clear communication with pet parents and professionals alike.

Quote from the founder

“Pet wellness isn’t about quick fixes; it’s about building daily resilience,” said the founder of Buho Boost. “The focus has always been on dependable formulations and honest conversations, so pet owners feel confident about the care choices they make every day.”

About the Company:

Buho Boost is the UAE’s premium destination for pet health and wellness, dedicated to providing dogs and cats with products of the highest quality. They offer a thoughtfully curated portfolio of natural supplements, healthy treats and food toppers, and non-toxic grooming essentials.

