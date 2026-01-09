HK Calibration Expands Range of Digital Pressure Gauges for Industry

Melbourne, Australia, 2026-01-09 — /EPR Network/ — HK Calibration has announced the expansion of its digital pressure gauge product range, increasing availability of high-accuracy pressure measurement instruments for industrial, commercial, and laboratory applications across Australia.

The expanded range is designed to support industries that rely on precise pressure monitoring, including manufacturing, HVAC, mining, utilities, infrastructure, and testing laboratories. The newly added instruments cover a wider spectrum of pressure ranges and accuracy classes, allowing technicians and engineers to select gauges appropriate for both low-pressure and high-pressure environments.

Digital pressure gauges are increasingly being adopted as a replacement for traditional analog instruments due to their improved accuracy, reduced reading errors, and enhanced reliability. As industries move toward data-driven maintenance and stricter compliance standards, demand for digital measurement solutions continues to grow.

HK Calibration’s updated offering includes digital pressure gauges suitable for applications such as compressed air systems, hydraulic and pneumatic testing, process control, and equipment diagnostics. The gauges feature digital displays for improved readability, durable construction for industrial environments, and compatibility with calibration and quality assurance programs.

According to HK Calibration, the expansion responds to customer demand for more choice, improved performance, and easier access to reliable pressure measurement tools.

“Many industries depend on accurate pressure measurement to operate safely and efficiently,”Rober Traw said. “By expanding our digital pressure gauge range, we aim to give Australian businesses better access to dependable measurement equipment that supports safety, quality, and compliance.”

Focus on Accuracy and Compliance

Accurate pressure measurement plays a critical role in maintaining operational safety, preventing equipment failure, and ensuring product quality. Incorrect pressure readings can result in system inefficiencies, increased maintenance costs, and safety risks.

The digital pressure gauges supplied by HK Calibration are designed to deliver consistent accuracy, repeatable results, and long-term stability. These features support organisations in meeting internal quality standards and external regulatory requirements, including ISO and workplace safety guidelines.

In addition to supplying measurement instruments, HK Calibration provides professional calibration services to help ensure continued accuracy over time. Regular calibration allows organisations to maintain traceability, reduce measurement uncertainty, and demonstrate compliance during audits and inspections.

The company offers calibration for pressure instruments as part of its broader metrology services, which also cover temperature, electrical, and mechanical measurement equipment.

Supporting Multiple Industry Sectors

The expanded product range is intended to support a wide range of industries, including:

Manufacturing and production facilities

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services

Mining and heavy industry operations

Utilities and infrastructure maintenance

Research, testing, and calibration laboratories

By offering a broader selection of pressure ranges, display types, and mounting options, HK Calibration Sydney aims to support both field technicians and laboratory professionals with instruments suited to their specific working environments.

Ongoing Investment in Measurement Solutions

HK Calibration stated that the expansion of its digital pressure gauge range is part of a wider commitment to supporting Australian industry with reliable measurement and calibration solutions.

The company continues to invest in expanding its product portfolio and technical services to keep pace with industry needs and evolving compliance requirements.

“Reliable measurement underpins safe operations and quality outcomes,” the company representative said. “This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting customers with tools they can trust.”

About HK Calibration

HK Calibration is an Australian provider of measurement instruments and calibration services, supplying equipment and technical support to industrial, commercial, and laboratory customers nationwide. The company specialises in pressure, temperature, electrical, and mechanical measurement solutions and provides calibration services to help organisations maintain accuracy and compliance.