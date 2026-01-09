Hyderabad, India, 2026-01-09 — /EPR Network/ — KBK Multi-Speciality Hospital has announced a new awareness milestone as part of its ongoing commitment to improving diabetic wound care, especially during seasonal challenges. The hospital has intensified its winter-focused patient education and wound monitoring initiatives after observing a consistent rise in delayed diabetic wound healing cases during colder months.

According to specialists at KBK Multi-Speciality Hospital, winter conditions significantly impact blood circulation, skin health, immunity, and blood sugar control—key factors that influence wound recovery in people with diabetes. Drawing from clinical experience and patient outcomes, the hospital’s care teams have identified winter as a critical period requiring enhanced attention, preventive care, and timely medical support for diabetic patients.

As part of this milestone initiative, KBK Multi-Speciality Hospital is strengthening its structured wound care protocols, focusing on early detection, regular foot examinations, circulation support, skin protection guidance, and patient education on maintaining stable blood sugar levels during winter. The initiative also highlights the importance of staying physically active indoors and maintaining proper skin hydration to reduce wound-related risks.

Hospital representatives stated that this milestone reflects KBK’s broader mission to deliver patient-centered care through education, prevention, and consistent medical follow-up. “Seasonal changes often go unnoticed in diabetes management, but winter plays a major role in delayed healing. Through this initiative, we aim to empower patients with the right knowledge and timely care,” said a hospital spokesperson.

Leadership Perspective: Dr. Bharath Kumar Kakkireni

Dr. Bharath Kumar Kakkireni, Chairman & CEO of the KBK Group, continues to play a pivotal role in guiding KBK Multi-Speciality Hospital’s patient-first healthcare vision. With a strong focus on clinical excellence, ethical practices, and community health awareness, Dr. Bharath Kumar Kakkireni has led multiple initiatives aimed at improving long-term outcomes for chronic health conditions such as diabetes and wound-related complications.

Under his leadership, KBK hospitals have consistently emphasized education-driven care, early intervention, and structured treatment pathways to support patients beyond immediate medical needs. This winter diabetic wound awareness milestone aligns with his vision of proactive healthcare that prevents complications before they escalate.

About KBK Multi-Speciality Hospital and KBK Group

KBK Multi-Speciality Hospital is a leading healthcare institution under the KBK Group, offering comprehensive medical care with a strong emphasis on diabetes management, wound care, and patient education. The hospital combines experienced medical professionals, evidence-based protocols, and compassionate care to address complex health challenges effectively.

The KBK Group is a diversified organization with a growing presence across healthcare and business services. Known for its commitment to quality, transparency, and innovation, the group continues to expand its impact through institutions that prioritize patient well-being and community health awareness.

By reinforcing winter-specific diabetic wound awareness, KBK Multi-Speciality Hospital continues to position itself as a trusted center for comprehensive diabetes and wound care. This milestone underscores the hospital’s dedication to improving patient outcomes, reducing complications, and supporting long-term health through proactive medical practices and community-focused initiatives.