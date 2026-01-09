Expert Spinal Surgeon Now Available in Southampton and Basingstoke

Hampshire, UK, 2026-01-09 — /EPR Network/ — The Spinal Surgery Clinic is pleased to announce the availability of advanced spinal care services led by Consultant Spinal Neurosurgeon Mr Ali Nader-Sepahi. Serving patients in Southampton, Basingstoke, and throughout Hampshire, the clinic is dedicated to helping individuals suffering from complex spinal conditions with precision-driven treatment and personalised care.

Tackling Back and Neck Pain Across Hampshire

Back and neck pain affects nearly 80% of people at some point in their lives. While minor strains may resolve with rest and medication, more persistent or worsening symptoms can indicate deeper issues such as nerve compression or spinal cord disorders. At the Spinal Surgery Clinic, patients receive expert evaluation and care focused on uncovering the true source of their pain, especially when standard treatments no longer bring relief.

Meet Mr Ali Nader-Sepahi – Consultant Spinal Neurosurgeon

Mr Ali Nader-Sepahi is a highly experienced spinal neurosurgeon with NHS responsibilities at the Wessex Neurological Centre in Southampton. He offers private consultations at Spire Hospital Southampton and Candover Clinic in Basingstoke. His qualifications are backed by membership in leading medical organisations including the Society of British Neurological Surgeons, The Royal College of Surgeons of England, and the British Association of Neurological Surgeons.

Mr Nader-Sepahi’s work is centred on the treatment of spinal cord tumours, spinal tumours, Chiari malformations, and syringomyelia. He also has extensive expertise in nerve sheath conditions such as neurofibromas and schwannomas. His skill in microsurgical techniques allows him to perform delicate procedures including decompression surgery, spinal fusions, and artificial disc replacements with greater accuracy and reduced recovery times.

Understanding the Conditions We Treat

The Spinal Surgery Clinic treats a broad range of spinal conditions. Common issues include sciatica, radiculopathy, myelopathy, and brachialgia, often caused by compression or inflammation around nerves or the spinal cord. More complex diagnoses such as spinal cord tumours and Chiari malformations are also managed with advanced techniques, ensuring every patient receives a clear diagnosis and tailored treatment plan.

People experiencing symptoms like radiating pain, numbness, tingling, muscle weakness, or balance problems are encouraged to seek a specialist consultation. Early diagnosis and intervention often prevent further complications.

Modern Surgical Techniques and Patient-Centric Care

Unlike traditional open surgeries, Mr Nader-Sepahi uses microsurgical methods involving specialised instruments and high-powered microscopes. These approaches reduce surgical trauma, allowing for smaller incisions, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery. Whether treating spinal instability, herniated discs, or tumours, each procedure is chosen based on the individual needs of the patient.

Consultations are designed to be thorough and supportive. Patients are guided through their medical imaging, diagnoses, and treatment options in a clear and approachable way. The clinic values collaboration and ensures that patients are fully informed before moving forward with any treatment.

