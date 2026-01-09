Which is better for you: Microsoft Office 2010 or 2013 Professional?

London, UK, 2026-01-09 — /EPR Network/ — For a long time, Microsoft Office has been the best set of productivity tools, with everything from word processing to data management. People often talk about the new features and updates that come with newer versions, but older versions like Microsoft Office 2010 Professional Plus and Microsoft Office 2013 Professional are still good. We’ll compare Microsoft Office 2010 Professional Plus, Microsoft Office 2013 Professional, and Microsoft Office 2013 Professional Plus in this article to help you choose the one that works best for you.

Microsoft Office 2010 Professional Plus is a good choice.



Microsoft Office 2010 Professional Plus came out more than ten years ago, but it is still a good choice for people who want something stable and familiar. Even though it doesn’t have all the new features of newer versions, it is still a popular choice for businesses and home users who need a reliable productivity suite.

The most important things about Microsoft Office 2010 Professional Plus

Classic Interface: Office 2010 keeps the same interface that many people are used to. The ribbon-based interface makes it easy to find the tools you need to do your daily tasks.

PowerPoint and Excel Improvements: Office 2010 made big changes to PowerPoint and Excel, such as better formatting and new charting features in Excel. PowerPoint’s new features make it easier to make presentations that are interesting.

Support for 64-bit Architecture: Office 2010 supports 64-bit systems, which is important for users with powerful hardware and big files. This is a change from earlier versions.

Support for Multiple Devices: You can install Office 2010 on more than one device, so you can always get to your documents.

Microsoft Office 2010 Professional Plus isn’t as modern as newer versions because it doesn’t have cloud features, but it’s still a great suite for people who need reliable productivity tools without spending a lot of money.

Microsoft Office 2013 Professional: Moving to Cloud Integration

Microsoft changed a lot about its Office suite in 2013. The Microsoft Office 2013 Professional version had better integration with cloud services, which is great for people who need to access files on the go.

Important Parts of Microsoft Office 2013 Professional

Cloud Integration: Office 2013 focuses on cloud services, which makes it easier to save and share files with OneDrive. This feature is especially useful for people who work from more than one device or work together from a distance.

A new user interface: Office 2013 came out with a cleaner, simpler interface that works well on touch devices. It works best on tablets and other touch-enabled devices, which makes it easier for people to use.

Better features in Excel and Word: Excel 2013 added better tools for analyzing data, and Word 2013 made it easier to work together on documents by letting you edit them in real time and keeping track of versions.

Better PDF Support: Office 2013 made it easier for professionals who work with form-based content or scanned documents to edit PDF files directly in Word. This saved them a lot of time.

Microsoft Office 2013 Professional might be the best choice for you if you often work on the go and store your files in the cloud.

Microsoft Office 2013 Professional Plus: Advanced Features for Power Users

Microsoft Office 2013 Professional Plus is a great choice for people who need even more tools and features. This version has all the features of Office 2013 Professional, plus extra tools for businesses and power users.

Important Features of Microsoft Office 2013 Professional Plus

Access and Publisher: The Professional Plus version comes with Microsoft Access and Publisher, which are great for managing databases and making professional-looking publications like brochures and newsletters.

Advanced Outlook Features: Office 2013 Professional Plus makes Outlook better by letting you manage your email, integrate your calendar, and keep track of your tasks. This makes it a great tool for professionals.

Skype Integration: Adding Skype for Business (formerly Lync) is great for businesses that need a single set of communication tools for voice calls, video chats, and instant messaging.

Advanced Security Features: The Professional Plus edition has better security and administrative tools, such as better ways to manage Office licenses and protect data.

The Microsoft Office 2013 Professional Plus version is the best suite for businesses that need advanced tools like Access or Skype for Business. It has everything from productivity tools to communication and database management tools.

Microsoft Office 2010 and 2013: What Are the Main Differences?

All three versions are great for different things, but the main differences are in their features, how well they work with the cloud, and how well they work with new devices. Here is a quick look at the differences:

Cloud Support: Office 2013 focuses a lot more on cloud storage, which makes it easier to access and share files from anywhere. Office 2010, on the other hand, doesn’t have many good cloud features.

Touchscreen Optimization: The interface of Office 2013 is made to work best with touch devices, which is great for tablet users. Office 2010 is better for traditional desktop computers.

Advanced Tools: Office 2013 Professional Plus comes with more advanced tools like Access, Publisher, and Skype for Business. These extra tools are not included in Office 2010 Professional Plus.



Who Should Use Microsoft Office 2010 Professional Plus?

Microsoft Office 2010 Professional Plus is still a good choice for people and businesses that don’t need the newest cloud features and are used to the old Office interface. It’s great for people who have older computers or who just want a simple, dependable set of tools for making documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.

Who should get Microsoft Office 2013 Professional or Professional Plus?



If you want better cloud integration and support for new devices, Microsoft Office 2013 Professional is a great choice. It has touch-optimized features and cloud storage, which makes it great for people who want to stay connected and work from different places.

Microsoft Office 2013 Professional Plus is a better choice if you need advanced tools for managing databases and publishing professionally or if you run a business. It has all the features of the Professional edition and more, like the ability to manage contacts, publish documents, and organize data for business tasks.

Conclusion: Which Version Should You Pick?

You should choose between Microsoft Office 2010 Professional Plus, Microsoft Office 2013 Professional, and Microsoft Office 2013 Professional Plus based on your needs. Microsoft Office 2010 Professional Plus might be the best choice for you if you want something simple and reliable without cloud features. Microsoft Office 2013 Professional has more advanced features for people who need better compatibility with cloud services and newer devices. Lastly, if you work for a business and need extra tools like Access, Publisher, or Skype for Business, Microsoft Office 2013 Professional Plus is the best version for power users.

Think about what you need, what kind of hardware you have, and what you like when you choose a version of Microsoft Office.

