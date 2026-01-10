Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow inaugurates Winter School 2026 on ‘Advanced Research Methods’

Lucknow, India, 2026-01-10 — /EPR Network/ — Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, formally inaugurated Winter School 2026 (January 05-10, 2026) – Expanding Research Capabilities: A Deep Dive into Research Methods with a ceremonial inaugural session and the auspicious Lighting of the Lamp, symbolizing the pursuit of knowledge, inquiry, and academic excellence.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Prof. M. P. Gupta, Director, IIM Lucknow, as the Chief Guest, along with the presence of Deans, faculty members, doctoral scholars, researchers, academicians, and participants attending in both offline and online modes. In his inaugural address, Prof. M. P. Gupta emphasized the growing importance of robust research design, methodological rigor, and the use of advanced analytical tools in producing impactful and globally relevant research.

The Winter School 2026 is a six-day intensive academic programme designed to strengthen participants’ research competencies across qualitative, quantitative, experimental, and mixed-method research paradigms. Throughout the programme, participants will engage in structured lectures, practical demonstrations, and hands-on sessions led by distinguished academics and industry experts from leading institutions.

In the coming days, the Winter School will cover a wide range of critical research themes, including data collection and cleaning, hypothesis development and testing, experimental research design, and qualitative research methods. Participants will also gain in-depth exposure to PLS-SEM using SmartPLS 4.0, as well as conceptual framework development, interpretive structural modeling, critical discourse analysis, and multi-criteria decision-making approaches.

Specialized sessions will focus on contemporary academic publishing practices, including the role of artificial intelligence in research publishing and insights into the submission-to-acceptance process, offering participants practical guidance on publishing in high-impact journals.

The programme features sessions by eminent scholars such as Dr. Jogendra Kumar Nayak (IIT Roorkee), Dr. Satish S. Maheshwarappa (IIM Tiruchirappalli), Ms. Sangeeta Menon (Emerald Publishing), Dr. Atul Shiva (Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida), Dr. Shreya Mishra (BIMTECH, Noida), Dr. Ramzan Sama (Jaipuria Institute of Management, Jaipur), Dr. Monika Agrawal, Dr. Anjya Kumar Mohapatra, and Dr. Arti Chhandani from Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indore and Lucknow campuses.

The Winter School will conclude with a valedictory session featuring Dr. Garry Tan Wei Han, Senior Professor, UCSI University, Malaysia, highlighting the programme’s global academic orientation.

Through this initiative, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow continues its commitment to fostering advanced research capabilities, encouraging interdisciplinary inquiry, and empowering researchers with practical tools and methodological clarity essential for impactful academic and policy-oriented research.

About Jaipuria Institute of Management

Established in 1995, Jaipuria Institute of Management is among India’s top management institutions with campuses in Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore. Accredited by AACSB and consistently ranked among the Top Management Institutes in India by NIRF, Ministry of Education, Government of India, Jaipuria is part of the top 1% of Indian business schools. With its AI-Native and Student-First approach, Jaipuria continues to redefine management education by integrating technology, innovation, and industry collaboration to nurture career-ready leaders for tomorrow.

About Jaipuria Group

Founded in 1945 by Padma Bhushan Seth Anandram Jaipuria, the Jaipuria legacy spans over seven decades and four generations. With a significant presence in both higher education and K–12 segments, the group includes renowned institutions like Seth M.R. Jaipuria Schools and four AICTE-approved PGDM colleges across India.

