Fragrance Beyond Boundaries — Redefining Scent, Style & Sustainability

Dubai, UAE, 2026-01-10 — /EPR Network/ — Moj Perfumes, a luxury fragrance house born in the heart of Oman and expanding across the UAE and beyond, today announces its vision to transform modern perfumery with a unique blend of tradition, innovation, and sustainability. With a growing global footprint and an expanding collection of premium fragrances for men, women, and unisex scent lovers, Moj Perfumes offers an unforgettable sensory experience that narrates identity, emotion, and elegance in every bottle.

“Moj Perfumes is more than just a perfume brand; it’s a celebration of individuality and sophistication,” said a spokesperson for Moj Perfumes. “We believe that fragrance is a deeply personal expression — a reflection of who you are and how you want to be remembered.”

A Heritage of Scent, Reimagined

Founded on a rich legacy of Arabian perfumery, Moj Perfumes blends timeless olfactory traditions with contemporary global influences. The brand’s curated collection features premium Arabic-inspired compositions alongside Western-elegant creations — each designed to deliver depth, longevity, and a signature aura that stays with you.

Key highlights of Moj Perfumes include:

Global Origins with Local Roots – Originated in Oman and rapidly expanding with an established presence in Dubai, Moj Perfumes invites the world to explore its rich aromatic heritage.

Premium & Inclusive Collections – A versatile range of perfumes crafted for men, women, and those who prefer unisex fragrances.

Ethical & Skin-Safe Formulations – Only ethically sourced, cruelty-free, and skin-safe ingredients are used in every bottle.

Sustainable Luxury – Committed to eco-conscious practices, the brand uses recyclable, plastic-free packaging and aims for carbon-neutral operations by 2030.

Elegant Design – Bottles that complement contemporary lifestyles while honoring classic aesthetic values.

Crafting Stories Through Scent

At the heart of Moj Perfumes is a passion for storytelling — each fragrance is developed as a sensory journey, capturing memories, moods, and moments in a way that resonates deeply with wearers. Whether it’s a bold signature scent for evening wear or a subtle daytime aroma, Moj Perfumes has redefined how consumers connect with fragrance.

Worldwide Accessibility & Customer Experience

Moj Perfumes offers convenient global shipping and accessible online shopping, making its collections available to fragrance enthusiasts around the world. With options like cash-on-delivery (COD), localized support, and responsive customer service, the brand ensures a seamless experience from discovery to delivery.

About Moj Perfumes

Moj Perfumes is a luxury fragrance brand rooted in Arabian perfumery heritage and elevated by a global, modern perspective. With exclusive collections, ethical practices, and sustainable ambitions, Moj Perfumes crafts compelling scent experiences that inspire confidence and leave a lasting impression.

