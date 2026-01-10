Ample Strengthens Enterprise IT Capabilities with Integrated Digital Infrastructure Solutions 

Bengaluru, India, 2026-01-10 — /EPR Network/ — As organisations across India continue to modernise their digital infrastructure, Ample has expanded its enterprise technology capabilities to support evolving workplace, security, and operational requirements. The company’s focus is on delivering connected, scalable, and secure IT environments that align with long-term business growth.

The expanded offering brings together infrastructure, software, mobility, and security under a unified delivery approach, helping enterprises reduce complexity while improving performance and manageability across their IT ecosystems.

A key part of this expansion includes enhanced audio video solutions designed for today’s collaboration-driven workplaces. These solutions support conference rooms, training facilities, and large collaboration spaces, enabling clear communication, seamless integration, and simplified control. As hybrid work models become standard, organisations are increasingly prioritising AV systems that are reliable, easy to manage, and adaptable to future needs.

Alongside infrastructure, Ample continues to support businesses through robust enterprise software solutions that help organisations streamline workflows, improve productivity, and manage critical operations more effectively. These solutions are designed to integrate smoothly with existing systems while offering the flexibility required to scale as business needs evolve.

With cybersecurity remaining a top concern for enterprises, Ample has also strengthened its network security solutions portfolio. These offerings focus on protecting users, devices, and data across distributed networks, supporting secure access, compliance, and consistent performance in both on-premise and cloud-enabled environments.

To support an increasingly mobile workforce, the company provides enterprise mobility solutions that enable organisations to securely manage devices, applications, and user access. These solutions help businesses maintain visibility and control while empowering employees to work efficiently across locations and devices.

Completing the technology stack are Ample’s compute solutions, which support enterprise workloads across data centres, edge environments, and hybrid infrastructures. Designed for reliability and scalability, these solutions help organisations meet performance demands while planning for future expansion.

According to the company, enterprises are no longer looking for isolated technology deployments but for partners who can deliver cohesive, end-to-end solutions. By combining consultation, deployment, integration, and managed services, Ample aims to help organisations build IT environments that are resilient, secure, and ready for change.

Industry observers note that this integrated approach is becoming essential as businesses adopt cloud services, hybrid work models, and data-driven operations. Ample’s continued investment in enterprise-focused solutions reflects this shift and positions the company as a long-term technology partner for organisations across sectors including corporate offices, education, manufacturing, retail, and large enterprises.