SeaCube Cold Solutions Strengthens Its Position as the First Dedicated National Portable Cold Storage Provider with Martin Container Acquisition

Montvale, NJ, 2026-01-10 — /EPR Network/ — SeaCube Cold Solutions, backed by SeaCube Container Leasing, the leading investor in refrigerated equipment, has acquired Martin Container, the long-standing and well-established portable cold storage container company serving the West Coast. This strategic alignment brings together SeaCube’s expanding national infrastructure with Martin’s trusted regional expertise, creating a more connected and responsive cold storage network for customers across the United States.

Since launching in 2025, SeaCube Cold Solutions has focused exclusively on portable cold storage, providing dedicated, reliable refrigeration solutions to grocery retailers, food distributors, agriculture, festivals, restaurants, pharmaceuticals, and logistics operators as well as other industries. Martin Container further strengthens that commitment, adding nearly 50 years of customer relationships and service excellence throughout California, Arizona, and Nevada.

“This acquisition enhances both scale and regional strength,” said James Armstrong, SVP of SeaCube Cold Solutions. “Martin’s long-standing reputation and operational depth complement our growing national platform, allowing us to deliver faster, more flexible cold storage solutions where customers need them most.”

Bringing Together Two Leaders for a Stronger West Coast Presence

Demand for portable cold storage continues to rise across the Southwest and Pacific regions. With Martin Container’s strategically located operations near the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach now integrated into SeaCube’s depot and transportation network, customers will benefit from:

● Faster delivery and improved regional coverage

● Increased service capacity backed by SeaCube’s national fleet

● Expanded access to energy-efficient refrigeration technology

● Enhanced reliability supported by digital monitoring systems

The result is a more resilient, more responsive service model for industries that depend on portable cold storage to protect product quality and reduce waste.

A Smooth, Stable Transition with Stronger Customer Benefits

Customers of both companies can expect a smooth, stable transition with full continuity of day-to-day operations, supported by new advantages. The Martin Container team will continue delivering the same reliable service they’ve provided for decades, now backed by SeaCube’s national resources, technology, and expertise. With an expanded distribution network, customers will also benefit from faster delivery and improved regional coverage across California, Arizona, and Nevada.

“This partnership is an evolution of who we are,” said Charlie Martin, CFO of Martin Container. “We’re building on our legacy by joining a company that shares our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service.”

The combination of SeaCube Cold Solutions and Martin Container strengthens the cold storage landscape across the country, uniting national capability with established regional expertise. This acquisition preserves Martin’s trusted local presence while accelerating SeaCube’s ability to deliver reliable, scalable, and sustainable portable cold storage nationwide.

Sapling Financial Consultants Inc. served as financial advisor to SeaCube in connection with the acquisition.