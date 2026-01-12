FixVare Enhances Bulk OST to MHTML Processing with Performance-Driven Software Update

London, UK, 2026-01-12 — /EPR Network/ — FixVare Software has launched an updated version of its FixVare OST to MHTML Converter software. This update focuses on faster performance and improving the conversion process of multiple OST files at once. This enhanced version is designed for those users who regularly face thousands and lakhs of Outlook OST file conversions, making bulk conversion smoother and more stable, and significantly more efficient.

It also has an improved internal processing engine that minimizes conversion time while maintaining the accuracy of data. There will be enhanced stability while processing large mailboxes or OST files, together with better preservation of emails, folders, attachments, and metadata. As well, it improves performance for organizations in processing emails for faster conversion results. The software now delivers consistent results even during long conversion sessions, helping organizations manage email data without slowdowns or interruptions.

Major Improvements in the New Release:

Upgraded bulk conversion engine for processing more than one OST file simultaneously

Scalability and stability in large and complex mailboxing environments.

Enhanced preservation of email format, attachment, and property details.

Better error processing results in fewer conversion failures

Batch process improvement and smoother workflow

Supports all versions of MS Outlook & Windows OS

Speaking about the update

The FixVare team said that this new version was developed in response to the increasing demand for fast and reliable email conversion software. Our goal was to make the OST to MHTML file conversion faster and more reliable without compromising data accuracy. This new version will help users handle their multiple folders of emails more confidently and efficiently.”

With these advancements, FixVare OST to MHTML Converter has become a reliable solution for email conversion, backup, and archival projects. It is especially beneficial for IT professionals and organizations that require reliable performance for ongoing email data management.

About FixVare Software

FixVare Software delivers professional email conversion and data management solutions that help businesses and individuals handle their information securely and efficiently across platforms.

