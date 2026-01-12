Walt Technology Makes Its Way Into Other TTS Platforms

TORONTO, Canada, 2026-01-12 — /EPR Network/ — AI has seen fast adoption across most industries and the travel business has been especially quick to embrace the technology and adopt it in user facing and operational infrastructure. TTS flagship technology hospit-AI-lity is an advanced travel training platform that increases training effectiveness and reduces onboarding time for travel workers. Those benefits are welcome in the fast paced travel industry where frontline service quality can define entire guest experiences. At the heart of hospit-AI-lity is Walt, the lead training agent and figurehead for the project. Walt’s role is to interact, train and evaluate new travel hires as well as deploy new and improved skills to existing travel workers. Walt’s framework is based on a RAG system and enables him to retrieve specific and proprietary data when interacting with human users. RAG pipelines refer to existing data resources that can be created, curated and managed to achieve the desired results from Walt. This dynamic and flexible method of retrieval and generation is applicable in many areas of travel and TTS will be integrating Walt into other mobile platforms under development.

medTOUR+assist Gets Improved Accessibility

medTOUR+assist is a mobile travel app that simplifies medical and wellness trip planning and delivers conveniences and benefits before, during and after travel. While at the destination, medTOUR+assist maximizes smartphone functionality and provides localized healthcare resources and facility navigation that keeps travelers organized and informed when seeking healthcare abroad. By integrating Walt’s functionality into the app, medical travelers can easily access resources and personalized information by voice or text commands. When accessing Walt through the medTOUR+assist app, users can check appointment times and facility locations, get localized healthcare and travel resources and be reminded of upcoming events, travel arrangements and pre and post tasks that are needed. Walt’s functionality is slated for mobile app integration and will eventually be available in the desktop medTOUR+assist app companion.

Walt Jumps on Travel Trends

PokkeTTREK is an all-in-one trip tracker mobile app that elevates traveler experiences and delivers important conveniences and benefits to travel users. A key capability of PokkeTTREK is the Where Am I? function that users can activate to get localized travel recommendations and personalized experiences unique to the destination. Walt takes this feature to the next level by offering a real 2 way engagement between user and the information requested. PokkeTTREK travelers can ask Walt a question either by voice or text and receive relevant responses through global web scraping or a unique and curated knowledge base. Travel businesses who ‘employ’ the PokkeTTREK app to captive audiences can detail and optimize knowledge bases that Walt can use to elevate the traveler’s experiences and highlight products and services provided by the travel business. In PokkeTTREK, Walt is much more than a travel concierge, providing ‘always available’ travel advisory services and information.

Improving User Experiences

Artificial Intelligence has seen rapid evolution in the last 5 years as new ways to acquire information and generate responses continue to improve the technology and validate its practicality in the real world. In the travel industry especially, AI tech has seen adoption in both user and operational facets of the business. Walt was originally designed as the lead travel trainer for hospit-AI-lity but his capabilities for high levels of engagement and advanced data processing carry over to other TTS platforms, bringing new benefits and conveniences to travel users. Based on Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), Walt uses static sources for data acquisition, making him a ‘purpose-built’ technology and an ideal framework for the constantly changing world of travel.

AI Adoption and Purpose Built Tech

AI use by travelers exploded in 2025 with Statista reporting 40% of travelers using some type of AI technology for planning and research or during the trip. Purpose built systems can bring real benefits and conveniences to travel consumers and as mobile device usage in travel continues to ramp up, AI technology demand will rise alongside. As the technology continues to evolve and innovate, data retrieval systems and response generation are improving and frameworks like RAG can deliver significant functionality to travelers and travel businesses. TTS technologies such as hospit-AI-lity, medTOUR+assist and PokkeTTREK utilize Walt, a proprietary, RAG based user facing assistant that can be optimized for each specific venue. From travel training to localized medical resources to personalized experiences, Walt will provide real world benefits and conveniences to travelers and travel businesses.