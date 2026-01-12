LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Gaining Popularity in Middle Eastern Oil Refineries

Dubai, UAE, 2026-01-12 — /EPR Network/ — The oil refineries in the Middle East, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are increasingly adopting LED explosion-proof lighting as part of their commitment to safety and energy efficiency. With the region’s oil production and refining capacity among the largest in the world, ensuring safety in potentially hazardous areas is of the utmost importance.

In UAE refineries, where volatile gases are common, LED explosion-proof lighting is helping to reduce risks. These lights provide brighter, more efficient illumination without generating heat, making them a safer option compared to traditional lighting systems. Additionally, LED lights have a longer lifespan, which reduces the need for frequent replacements, lowering maintenance costs.

“LED explosion-proof lighting is helping us achieve our safety and sustainability goals,” said Khalid Al-Fahad, operations supervisor at an oil refinery in Dubai. “We’ve seen a noticeable reduction in energy usage and maintenance needs since we switched to LEDs.”

As Middle Eastern countries continue to invest in modernizing their energy infrastructure, the demand for LED explosion-proof lighting is expected to grow. Experts estimate the market for LED lighting in the region will expand by 14% annually over the next five years.