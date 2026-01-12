Times of AI Sets the 2026 AI Agenda by Advancing Global AI Literacy and Industry Intelligence

Dubai, UAE, 2026-01-12 — /EPR Network/ — Times of AI is stepping up in a big way this year — helping the world actually understand and use AI responsibly as it becomes part of everything we do.

2026 feels like the moment artificial intelligence stops being just a buzzword or a cool experiment and starts becoming the foundation of how businesses, governments, and everyday people operate. And right in the middle of this shift is Times of AI (TOAI) — we’re not just reporting the news anymore; we’re working to become the go-to place for clear, trustworthy insights that help everyone navigate this fast-moving world.

AI is already changing healthcare decisions, powering financial systems, strengthening cybersecurity, transforming manufacturing lines, reshaping education, and guiding government policies. With so much at stake, people need journalism that cuts through the noise — something accurate, grounded in real industry experience, and thoughtful about the bigger picture. That’s exactly what we’re doubling down on.

What’s new for us in 2026? Three big focus areas:

Making AI understandable for everyone — We want to explain the complicated stuff in ways that actually make sense, while still respecting the technical depth, so leaders, professionals, and curious minds can make smarter choices with confidence.

Deep dives into how industries and governments are really using AI — Expect detailed coverage of what’s happening inside companies, the latest regulations, national AI plans, and serious conversations about ethics and responsibility.

Looking ahead with the people who are shaping tomorrow — We’ll bring you fresh perspectives straight from the global experts, startup founders, investors, and policymakers who are building the next decade of innovation.

We’re growing because the world needs help moving from “Hey, let’s try AI!” to “Okay, how do we do this right — and hold ourselves accountable?”

We’re not doing this alone

We’re teaming up with major AI events, innovation hubs, and research communities around the world to keep the conversation honest and forward-looking. Through strong partnerships, original stories, thoughtful interviews, and solid data, we want Times of AI to be the place people turn to when they need clarity on what really matters in AI.

As companies and governments race toward full AI transformation this year, our job is simple but important: make sure that progress is open, fair, and based on real understanding.

The road ahead

We’re not here to just watch AI change the world — we’re here to help shape how people think about it, talk about it, and use it. By staying clear-eyed, credible, and collaborative, Times of AI is ready to lead the way in responsible AI journalism for 2026 and far beyond.

For more information, interviews, or to stay in the loop: https://www.timesofai.com/

About Times of AI

Times of AI is a growing voice in global AI journalism, focused on delivering smart, industry-informed coverage that helps people and organizations make sense of one of the most important technologies of our time.