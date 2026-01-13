2025 EVEREST GROUP PEAK MATRIX FOR IT SERVICE MANAGEMENT RECOGNIZES CHETU EXPERTISE

As the technology world changes, companies want more than just fixes to tickets; they need connected intelligent platforms that open up collaboration, increased productivity, and predictive analysis for their future needs. Everest Group identified Chetu as a provider capable of doing just that.

Sunrise, FL, 2026-01-13 — / EPR Network / — Chetu , a global leader in digital intelligence and custom software solutions, was recognized in the 2025 Everest Group IT Service Management (ITSM) Specialist Services PEAK Matrix ® Assessment . The inclusion further validates how Chetu has been leveraging modern, automation-based IT service solutions that enable clients to streamline operations and achieve better returns from their technology investments.

“Chetu’s commitment to a security-first approach in ITSM, paired with its automation-led delivery, robust cloud migration capabilities, and expertise in crafting tailored integrations, has enabled it to deliver high-impact outcomes,” said Prabhneet Kaur, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Furthermore, clients commend Chetu for its adaptability, often noting its ability to anticipate needs and exceed expectations.”

Chetu’s ITSM industry professionals are committed to delivering customized IT solutions that ensure your optimal process alignment with your business goals. Its methodology involves process automation, interdepartmental flows, and regulatory compliance while maintaining scalability to adapt to your business. These solutions are intended to promote collaboration inside the organization, raise the level of service provided, and increase visibility across the enterprise.

“We are thrilled to be named in Everest Group’s ITSM PEAK Matrix® Assessment report,” said Pravin Vazirani, Assistant Vice President of Growth at Chetu. “We’ll keep delivering personalized, scalable solutions that are redefining IT service management and helping our clients achieve highly favorable ROIs.

Added Leonard Goffe, Chetu’s Analyst Relations Specialist: “Being listed as a player in the ITSM PEAK Matrix® reinforces that what we deliver is making a real-world difference for our clients and providing solutions that are customized to their needs. Everest Group’s recognition of Chetu underscores the company’s ongoing dedication to creativity, automation, and the success of its clients.

“By emphasizing security, flexibility, and quantifiable performance, Chetu enables IT departments to transition from maintenance mode to creating strategic value,” Goffe said.

For more information or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and software solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Through our proprietary Track2AI™ framework, an eight-step approach to simplifying AI adoption, we streamline and accelerate AI implementation. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 11 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

Disclaimer:

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About Everest Group:

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.