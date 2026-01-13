Addiction Conferences 2026 | Psychiatry Conferences Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand, 2026-01-13 — /EPR Network/ — The 4th Edition of the Psychiatry and Addiction World Conference (PAWC) 2026 addresses the evolving challenges of mental health and addiction by providing an international forum for research, innovation, and collaboration. Held from October 16–18, 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand, PAWC 2026 will showcase scientific advancements and promote interdisciplinary dialogue in psychiatry and addiction research

Redefining Recovery: Integrating Science, Humanity, and Innovation in Psychiatry and Addiction

More Information: https://www.psychiatryworldconference.com/

PAWC 2026 brings together leading experts, clinicians, researchers, and thought leaders to highlight emerging trends, cutting-edge therapies, and future directions in addiction science, while addressing evolving challenges in healthcare

Submit Abstracts: https://www.psychiatryworldconference.com/abstract-submission

Register Now: https://www.psychiatryworldconference.com/registration

Contact Us: https://www.psychiatryworldconference.com/contact

 

Organizer:
Precision Global Conferences
King St Ste 200 #863, Alexandria, VA 22314, United States
+1-571-5561014
psychiatry@precisionglobalconferences.com

 

Conference details
Conference Dates: October 16 to 18, 2026

Ambassador Hotel Bangkok 171 Sukhumvit Soi 11, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey Nue, Wattana, 10110, Bangkok, Thailand

Contact mail id:
psychiatry@precisionglobalconferences.com

 

 

